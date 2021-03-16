Re: March 3 Moms Demand Action article
I have a recommended action for Moms Demand Action on ending violence perpetrated using guns: training. Train your children from an early age to understand guns, shoot guns and use them responsibly. Ditto for other deadly weapons. Note that you need no legislature to take this action, and it is proven to be extremely effective.
How come there are no advocates to end automobile violence?
Jim Densmore
Colorado Springs
__________________________
