“I’m so tired of it all”
They want us to live in fear,
They want us to cower in a corner,
They tell us wear a mask,
Forget your life of former,
They tell us stand away from others,
Tell us to keep our distance,
They tell us we’re safer at home,
And we put up no resistance,
Daily being told by others,
Time and time and time again,
The mask is an act of love,
And always wash your hands,
Mask required to enter,
Cover up your face,
Download the virus tracking app,
So that you can be traced,
Go to WalMart and shop,
Home Depot’s open for your search,
Gather for a riot,
Do not go to Church!
They tell us the cases are rising,
Though all they ask has been done,
Look at the world outside your window,
Is this life from now on?
Gather not within your home,
In groups of more than six,
My GOD man wear a mask!!!!
Or I might get sick,
Close down a non-essential,
Have them lock their door,
It matters not to the powers that be,
That they may open again no more,
I’m just really really tired,
Of the lies we are being told,
They care not about your health,
But they care a lot about control.
Signed,
I’m just so tired of it all!
The voice of Fear is daily fed a banquet and that fear is fed to the masses who gobble it up without question or thought, while the voice of freedom is shackled and not allowed space on the page.
Maybe, just maybe my eyes will tell me I’m wrong when I take the contents out of the next blue sleeve and open it up to see what is on the banquet table that day.
I’m just so tired of it all.
Robert Blankenship
Colorado Springs
