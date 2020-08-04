Re: July 22 From the Editor column
In my “opinion,” as is the opinion of the editor in this column, I agree with a country wide mail-in ballot system. I have been voting for 27 years, back before a mail-in ballot system existed. I remember having to take time off work, going in late, or trying to leave early to get my vote in. Then came the fun times of a district getting bigger, and your polling site changing without notice. Now you have to find your new polling site, and then get back in line again.
Since mail-in ballots have come into play, I have never missed a vote. Even when my wife and I have moved, as long as we do OUR due diligence, and update our address, ballots have made it to us in time.
Now with the DMV’s online access, a simple five minutes, and there is no more waiting in line to update your personal info or address. With this technology available, our ballots made it to our new address early for this previous election.
Lastly, if one doesn’t want to be apart of the mail-in ballot system, and want to vote in person, please do so, a vote is a vote, but you have no right to complain that you didn’t have time to vote when a ballot could have been sent to your home.
Kevin Baker
Colorado Springs
Another response to July 22 From the Editor column
I wrote you earlier this month regarding the July 8 Life Happens column, “Duct tape fixes everything,” written by Bill Dagendesh referencing his desire to put duct tape over the president’s mouth, basically calling him an idiot. I thought that was uncalled for in this type of neighborly paper that you are the editor of. You replied basically that it is hard to keep politics out of anything these days.
In the July 22 edition of this paper, you classify yourself as an opinion columnist. Are you the editor or are you an opinion columnist? Your take on mail-in ballots is dead wrong, starting with the laughable thought that there is a copy of my signature just waiting to be compared to a ballot signature! Really? And your calling the New York Times the pinnacle of American journalism, and Tucker Carlson the opposite is ludicrous. You have single-handedly destroyed the Woodmen Edition for me and, I’m sure, many others who are tired of being fed left wing opinions under the guise of humor and neighborly tidbits.
And kudos to you for your three-quarter front page story of a CLOSED restaurant, menu picture, site picture and all — quite a journalistic choice. Maybe you could get a job at the Times!
Patricia Locke
Colorado Springs
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in the Woodmen Edition. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Woodmen Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.