Great Aug. 12 Woodmen Edition
Just wanted to say how much I enjoyed the recent issue of the Woodmen Edition. Kudos to you and the staff for continuing to bring us local news that both informs, and that we can use.
I was particularly interested in the articles on hiking the Blodgett trail, the Olympic Museum, and traveling to Las Vegas, N.M., among others.
I look forward to receiving it in my driveway each week. I do however want to let you know that I agree completely with letter writer Patricia Locke. Like her, I was stunned to read your comment last week, about how highly you thought of the New York Times and conversely, how little for Tucker Carlson.
As we get into the election season, passions will run high on both ends and the last thing we need is for the Woodmen Edition to become embroiled in it. You have a wonderful paper and I urge you to please keep politics out of it. Thank you and keep up the great work!
James P. DeLoughry
Colorado Springs
