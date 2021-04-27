Ode to the TV Dinner
Just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed Woodmen Edition columnist Susan Joy Paul's reflections on TV dinners ("Northwest Notes: Revisiting the TV Dinner," March 24 Woodmen Edition).
My experience with TV dinners as a young bachelor was the same, and I wrote a poem about it in 1973. I was married in 1974 and that ended my TV dinner days.
"The TV Dinner" (written Nov. 5, 1973)
I never was a winner. It was not my lot.
But last night’s TV dinner really missed the spot!
The stove was at four-fifty, never getting hot.
The temperature was set right; the knob for “Bake” was not.
I finally got the heat right. Will I ever learn?
The oven shelf was set low — made the bottom burn.
The corn was in the gravy. Fruit was in the soup.
The liquids dribbled over on the heating loop.
A black smoke filled the kitchen… wasn’t very nice.
I pulled it out to eat it; found it topped with ice.
I put it in uncovered, filled with grief and shame.
It finally cooked on top too; wasn’t quite the same.
I ate a bite or two, then, threw the rest away,
and had a bowl of ice cream — spilled it on the way.
I could not stop the tears now; bedded down in sorrow.
I’LL HAVE NO TV DINNERS! ... till suppertime tomorrow.
Bob Sallee
Colorado Springs
First responder Alzheimer's training is imperative
As unsettling as it may be to watch the video of the recent arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Loveland woman with Alzheimer’s, it may lead to a more positive outcome for other Coloradans.
There are 76,000 Colorado residents living with Alzheimer's, a progressive disease affecting the brain that currently has no cure. Sadly, half of those individuals are undiagnosed.
Because Alzheimer’s can take up to 20 years to progress, many thousands of our loved ones are living with it in varying stages, often walking, shopping and even working among us, sometimes challenged to understand or respond to directions or commands from emergency workers, particularly in times of stress or crisis. For that reason, the Alzheimer's Association implores all first responder agencies — including police, fire and EMTs — to take advantage of our first responder training. This free resource can help these essential workers assess situations and react appropriately to ensure the safety and welfare of all involved.
If the actions taken by the Loveland Police Department to partner with the Alzheimer's Association on training inspires other first-responder agencies to engage similarly, we can reduce the likelihood of these tragic situations occurring and help ensure that our first responders have a better understanding of the needs of some of our most at-risk older adults.
RoseMary Jaramillo, regional director, Central Colorado Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Colorado Springs
