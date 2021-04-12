Car vandalism deserves investigation
Since I appreciate and always read the weekly "Area Crime Calls for Service," I know we have many crimes against persons, autos and fraud in 80919 and 80920. I am shocked and saddened each reading. I am told these types of crimes are occurring throughout the city. Why? What are solutions? Who? Who is addressing these issues? The police take a report but will not investigate car vandalism.
Two years ago, my van was entered and saleable items were stolen. I will never know whether I failed to lock the doors (99% of the time, I do) or it was broken into electronically as I was told was possible. After that, I left nothing of value visible in my van. Then, on March 17 of this year, after a long day, I returned home and again parked in my condo carport. I live just south of the shopping center on the northwest corner of Delmonico and Rockrimmon. The next morning, I approached my car and was totally shocked to find glass all around and inside the driver's side of my car, doors open and the driver's window smashed and jagged pieces everywhere. I felt personally violated.
WHY? WHO? They took only a phone charger, a grocery cart and sunshades.
Fortunately, because I could not sit in or drive the car, I found a window replacement mobile service to come the next day.
I immediately called to make a police report and understood from before that they would not come out to take fingerprints or investigate. I called the Gazette and Woodmen Edition in hopes they would do some in depth reporting because just in my condo complex, there have been many cars broken into and windows smashed in the past months.
I am writing this letter to share with and support other Colorado Springs residents in hopes that this kind of criminal behavior can be addressed, understood, documented and traced to origins. Perhaps alarms, motion detector bright lights, and cameras might help some. However, what if there are failures in our society that can only be addressed if identified. If a person is on drugs, hungry, homeless, abused, or mentally ill, I have compassion and desire solutions. To go on as if this is normal behavior is sick on our part. This is criminal behavior and there are victims.
By writing today, I am hoping to find and support other persons who have been affected and agencies that care to investigate and support those of us victimized because vandalism feels/is personal.
Judy Feland
Colorado Springs
