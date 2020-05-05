Recognizing dedicated service of Goodwill custodial staff
Working from home may be the new normal for many; but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Right now, custodians — including those with disabilities working at Goodwill of Colorado — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment to perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks, is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On any given day, custodial teams could be entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.
Goodwill’s AbilityOne custodial contracts in partnership with Schriever Air Force Base and the United States Air Force Academy span over 30 years, and collectively employ nearly 70 individuals with significant developmental challenges. Other individuals with disabilities across the country continue to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) in support of the COVID-19 situation.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked; now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide custodial services and manufacture PPE for those that need it most, let us recognize and applaud this essential workforce — now and in the future.
Vince Loose, President & CEO, SourceAmerica;
Joe Cunningham, Contract Operations & Business Development Director
Goodwill of Colorado
Colorado Springs
