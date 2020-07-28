RE: Colo. State Wildlife Area regulations
It is offensive for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to require people to buy hunting and fishing licenses even when they have no desire to kill animals for fun.
Only about 5% of the population hunts, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and that number is decreasing every year. Only about 16% are willing to kill or harm-and-release fish, as reported by The Outdoor Foundation. The vast majority who prefer non-lethal forms of recreation should be given a different license option, such as a trail or boating pass. Most outdoor enthusiasts are happy to pay small usage fees to help preserve natural areas. But hikers, bikers, boaters, birdwatchers and photographers don’t want to purchase a license that declares they find killing animals entertaining.
And it seems as though the funds generated by the sale of these licenses will only benefit hunters and anglers, meaning that most people are going to be funding a tiny special interest group, even if they don’t agree with that group’s activities.
Instead of lamenting that people want to enjoy Colorado’s public lands alongside the animals who live there, the Wildlife Commission should accept that animals are worth more to the state alive than dead.
Michelle Kretzer
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.
