Re: July 8 From the Editor column, “Colorado proves voting by mail works”
I read your column on the above subject in the Woodmen Edition. With great anticipation I was looking to read about the great lengths Colorado goes through, as a shining example to the country, to ensure our voting process is secure and represents the will of the voter and not the will of ill-intentioned persons or political machine that would try to violate the integrity of the system.
First, thanks for taking the time to write the article.
Second, you COMPLETELY missed the point being made about the security of mail-in ballot voting.
With great anticipation I was looking to read of your in-depth research on how Colorado only allows Colorado citizens to register to vote.
With great anticipation I was looking to read of your in-depth research to tell readers how voter registration logs are reviewed and updated regularly to make sure those whom have taken residence in another state and dead people are taken off the voter rolls, or how someone cannot register to vote as someone else.
With great anticipation I was looking to read of your in-depth research describing how voting by mail allows only the signed ballots to be allowed as an authorized vote.
With great anticipation I was looking to read of your in-depth research describing the great lengths our state Attorney General and other election officials compare ballot signatures to original registration signatures to make sure they match, even if you were only able to tell us that they compare a relatively meaningful sampling to show the percentage of mismatches.
You were posed the concern that mail-in ballot voting may pose the potential for voter fraud due to a variety of reasons (unregistered voters voting, persons illegally voting for others, dead people voting and the far-fetched massive printing of fake ballots, among others reasons).
Your article’s answer was essentially, look at the record-setting voting turnouts we have had, mail in voting is working.
I am a strong advocate of mail-in ballots but your article addressed realistic voter fraud concerns with, “In Colorado, we’ve proved that mail-in ballots work….” That might be a logical conclusion if the question was does mail-in ballot voting increase voter turn out. Duh, of course, but that is not the question or concern, which is, are there safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of the voting process? …... which you (intentionally?) chose not to address.
You did not have to convince me that mail-in balloting is a good thing for Colorado and our country. I am a resident of Colorado for 15-plus years and have used mail in ballots since and of course it does work (but does it work in accordance with law and intent). However, your article did nothing to convince me the law, policy, guidelines and especially practices in place to ensure the integrity of the voting system and why you deflected dwelling on the obvious instead of addressing the national concern.
Mark Volcheff
Colorado Springs
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in the Woodmen Edition. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Woodmen Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.