Preparing for the next Valentine’s Day
If Valentine’s Day always leaves you feeling alienated, inadequate and unloved, you’re not alone!
For many of us the heralded day of romance only serves to stir up bittersweet memories of loves lost — an unappreciated reminder that you’re still only a party of one, making your way in the world with no special someone to come home to.
Even if your one true love is still AWOL in the land of the lost-and-never-found, take heart! There is another way to connect with the love of your life. All it takes is a slight shift in perception — bolstered, perhaps, by a heart-shaped box of silky chocolate truffles — to realize that all the love you’re missing is really all around you and always has been, just waiting to be noticed.
(POEM)
Here’s to all the lonely hearts
Who think that love has passed them by
No romance no roses no cards no kisses
A miserable time of year this is!
But life is just waiting for you to discover
That love can live outside the arms of a lover
Love’s in the eyes of a kitty or pup,
And the promise of a rainbow when you chance to look up
The taste of a latte topped with sweet cream
Warms you with love from the coffee bean
An artist’s creation may unleash strong feelings
Of love for the greatness of human beings
The music you love for the way you can move
To the beat that captures you in its groove
If the voice of a friend makes you feel the best
Get on the phone — and dial, don’t text!
And that killer class you take at the gym?
It’s a labor of love for the body you’re in!
You’ll find infinite ways to make your heart sing
When you open your eyes to the love each day brings.
Diana Bender
Rockrimmon