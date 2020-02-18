Pikes Peak Newspapers letters to the editor

Preparing for the next Valentine’s Day

If Valentine’s Day always leaves you feeling alienated, inadequate and unloved, you’re not alone!

For many of us the heralded day of romance only serves to stir up bittersweet memories of loves lost — an unappreciated reminder that you’re still only a party of one, making your way in the world with no special someone to come home to.

Even if your one true love is still AWOL in the land of the lost-and-never-found, take heart! There is another way to connect with the love of your life. All it takes is a slight shift in perception — bolstered, perhaps, by a heart-shaped box of silky chocolate truffles — to realize that all the love you’re missing is really all around you and always has been, just waiting to be noticed.

(POEM)

Here’s to all the lonely hearts

Who think that love has passed them by

No romance no roses no cards no kisses

A miserable time of year this is!

But life is just waiting for you to discover

That love can live outside the arms of a lover

Love’s in the eyes of a kitty or pup,

And the promise of a rainbow when you chance to look up

The taste of a latte topped with sweet cream

Warms you with love from the coffee bean

An artist’s creation may unleash strong feelings

Of love for the greatness of human beings

The music you love for the way you can move

To the beat that captures you in its groove

If the voice of a friend makes you feel the best

Get on the phone — and dial, don’t text!

And that killer class you take at the gym?

It’s a labor of love for the body you’re in!

You’ll find infinite ways to make your heart sing

When you open your eyes to the love each day brings.

Diana Bender

Rockrimmon

