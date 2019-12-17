Please pay attention to your driving
Due to an unfortunate accident on Thanksgiving, I’m now experiencing what it means to be handicapped in Northern Colorado Springs. I broke a bone in my right foot and both bones in my left ankle. This leaves me hobbling (at best).
Since Thanksgiving, I’ve nearly been run down twice. Both times were in crosswalks. The first incident was at the Department of Motor Vehicles, where an impatient driver swerved around someone who was offloading a passenger right behind the crosswalk. The second was near a park where I was crossing corner-to-corner (which, if I recall from driver’s ed, is considered an “unmarked crosswalk”). In both cases, I looked carefully before entering the street. However, in both cases, I had to scurry as fast as possible to avoid being hit.
Now I know that everyone is in a hurry, especially during the holiday season, but I guarantee that hitting someone with your car is not going to improve either your holidays nor mine. Get off the phone, slow down, and pay attention to your driving!
Karen Jones
Colorado Springs
