Correction for March 18 story about Jeannette Rankin:
The story on Rankin by Heila Rogers was interesting but not totally factual. Research shows that men of color actually were awarded the right to vote before women in the U.S.
I had learned previously that black men were granted the right to vote before women so I checked to make sure it was true.
Men of color in the South were effectively denied the right to vote but their actual right to vote was ratified in 1870.
From Wikipedia: The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted African American men the right to vote by declaring that the "right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude."
Although ratified on Feb. 3, 1870, the promise of the 15th Amendment would not be fully realized for almost a century. Through the use of poll taxes, literacy tests and other means, Southern states were able to effectively disenfranchise African Americans. It would take the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 before the majority of African Americans in the South were registered to vote.
Women who owned property gained the right to vote in the Isle of Man in 1881, and in 1893, women in the then British colony of New Zealand were granted the right to vote. In Australia, women progressively gained the right to vote between 1894 and 1911 (federally in 1902).[3] Most major Western powers extended voting rights to women in the interwar period, including Canada (1917), Britain and Germany (1918), Austria and the Netherlands (1919) and the United States (1920). Notable exceptions in Europe were France, where women could not vote until 1944, Greece (1952), and Switzerland (1971).
Gail Harrison
Colorado Springs
