The Woodmen Edition welcomes your viewpoint. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number. The editor reserves the right to edit submissions.
An offer of THANKS!
On Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, my daughter experienced a medical emergency. She was in the Fairfax subdivision, on Potomac Drive, just north of Oyster Bay Drive. I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the individual who observed my daughter, slumped over the steering wheel of her car and dialed 911. Thanks to that Great Samaritan, my daughter is alive and well as we approach the anniversary of what could have been the end of her life. It is my hope that the person who took the time to observe and act, will see my message and accept my ‘Thank You.’
Alan Reynolds
Colorado Springs