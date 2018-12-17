There’s a new face patrolling the sidelines and calling the shots for the boys’ basketball program at The Classical Academy this season.
But he’s anything but new to basketball or the state’s largest charter school.
And neither is the surname Swiontek at TCA.
Leo Swiontek recently made his varsity head coaching debut for the Titans, more than two decades after getting his start as a sub-varsity coach at Liberty under Jim Chapman in 1996. His wife, Tracy, is the school’s activities office manager and they are parents to four children — daughter Bethany and sons Bryan, Matt and Mark — all who graduated from TCA.
Mark and Matt returned to their alma mater and teach in physical education and computer science, respectively.
For Leo, a Wisconsin native who played college basketball at Taylor (Ind.) University, the time was finally right to dive into a head coaching endeavor. After three seasons at Liberty, Swiontek arrived at TCA as his children were ascending the ranks and served as an assistant, first for then-boys’ coach Frank Haist and most recently for Kevin Wenger, who stepped away from the boys’ program earlier this year.
“Coaching basketball is full time these days, and I wondered if I was ready to make this commitment,” Swiontek said, recalling days earlier this year when an offer was on the table. “There were some sleepless nights. I started talking with the kids. My job (as a software manager for a company in south Denver) allowed me to work from home three days a week, so that allowed me this chance.”
So while the position changed hands from Wenger to Swiontek, the transition couldn’t have been more seamless.
“I’ve gotten to know him better by sitting with him in the gym the last few years,” TCA activities and athletics director Gary Geiger said. “To me, it was a no-brainer to get him involved. I’ve always looked for mentor coaches who have a lot of experience because they offer all the intangibles a young coach might not see. He did a fantastic job as an assistant coach, but I knew if we had an opening at some point, he would be a strong candidate for it.
“I couldn’t asked for a better situation and easy transition. It’s really just a continuation of last year’s program. Ask any AD in town, but if you can promote from within rather than going outside, it just makes it so much easier.”
Plus, with Swiontek’s knowledge of TCA’s culture doesn’t hurt, either.
“He’s all about the character of the kids and creating young men to be men of character,” Geiger said. “He’s doing a super job with that.”
Now, with his system implemented and games underway, it’s all about learning on the fly and playing sound, fundamental basketball for this Swiontek-coached team.
“At first, it was drinking from the fire hose,” Swiontek said. “I had been out of this for 15 years, and there were some long weeks to get all of our ducks in a row. But now I think we have something in place. I have a great staff and dedicated players. We’re young and a work in progress, but the kids have bought in to defense and rebounding. When you have that, you can be something special down the line.”