Aspen Valley school’s alternative education model means students are involved in the community in different ways. The school’s smaller 15 to 1 student-teacher ratio allows for integrative, hands-on learning. Unlike at larger high schools with athletic programs or larger clubs, a recent local event highlighted the year-long work of students in a Chick-Fil-A leadership program to make a positive difference.
The completion of the school’s leadership academy ended with an Impact Project, where students chose members of local law enforcement to support “for their constant dedication and sacrifice to serve our community,” wrote Ryan Bailey, high school science teacher.
On the evening of April 30, Aspen Valley hosted a free event open to all law enforcement and their families, with unlimited access to laser tag, dart wars, dodgeball, video games, ping pong, foosball, air hockey and more.
There was also more than $500 in prizes to raffle off.
“We thought that the cops deserve to have a break with their families and have a good time,” said student Kaitlyn Dalton.
Aspen Valley Campus in District 20 has approximately 180 students in its 7-12 campus. The school building sits across from Chapel Hills mall and students visit its food shops for lunch almost everyday, said Bailey.
Kaitlynn Hernandez, Dalton’s classmate, said, “We all get together in groups every other Tuesday (to decide) who and what.”
Groups met during the academic year to plan two main events to reach out to the community, according to the two students. Along with brainstorming areas to become involved, meetings consisted of then organizing and implementing steps to achieve the final project. One other larger outreach the students did involved supplying winter hats for people living homeless.
Bailey shared that students met individually in person at area police stations with lieutenants during the planning process for the Impact Project. He writes that the process uses “community service as the primary learning tool.”
The local Chick-Fil-A operator at Dublin and Academy boulevards sponsored dinner for the event.
Families wandered at will around the 23,000-square-foot space, playing oversized jenga, foosball, ping pong, laser tag and paintball. Younger children enjoyed a Connect Four game that was as tall as they were.
Gaming To You opened mid-December in their brick and mortar location in Chapel Hills. Before that, they were solely a mobile business, and still bring their games and supplies to parties and schools. Owner Ken Griffith said they had enough requests to open a storefront location and therefore obtained the mall location across from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Griffith hosted Aspen Valley at the store earlier for a fundraiser and social event for students and their families.
Bailey said the student body and families enjoyed gathering socially for that occasion, as there aren’t the usual high school bonding activities at Aspen Valley. He said around another 100 people attended the school’s fun night, and about $400 was raised with an amount added to ticket prices.
Those funds, along with a micro grant of about $750 from Chick-Fil-A, combined to help the appreciation night event come together.
Prizes were collected and decided on by students. Announced at the raffle were a series of books signed by the author, and several $50 gift cards to movie theaters and restaurants.
Attendees were notified via email of the event. Smiles, friendly competition and some good-natured high fives spread throughout different rooms of the facility.
Griffith donated the facility at cost for the event. Gaming To You also has a mobile RV unit containing gaming consoles, five large screens and Xbox One, Xbox 360, Playstation 4, Wii and Wii U games, where up to 20 individuals can play at one time.
Gaming To You offers hourly play, birthday parties, team-building events and movie nights, and can set up outdoors at parks, schools, someone’s yard or indoors at places like events centers or churches.