The Air Academy girls’ basketball team advanced to its first Final Four since 2012 after defeating Berthoud, 63-51, in the Great Eight at home March 1.
Heaven Hall scored 16 points and Tatum Miller added 15 to lead the Kadets. Air Academy trailed 31-25 at halftime, but outscored Berthoud 22-9 in the third quarter to regain the momentum.
“I was a little worried at halftime, but I knew our team could pull it together,” Hall said. “We came out in the second half and worked together as a team and came together as one.”
Air Academy (26-0) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A tournament and will face No. 4 Pueblo South (23-3) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals at the Denver Coliseum. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two squads. On Feb. 9, the Kadets defeated Pueblo South, 42-39, at Air Academy .
“It’s definitely not going to be an easy game,” said Air Academy senior guard Liza Louthan. “It wasn’t an easy game the first time. We have to stay focused the whole game.”
Pueblo South advanced to the Final Four by defeating No. 5 Evergreen (20-6, the defending state champion) in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
Pueblo South has won five consecutive games since losing to Air Academy.
“We know a lot about Pueblo South, and it’s going to be a slugfest,” said Air Academy coach Phil Roiko. “Both teams love to be physical — in a good way — and both teams respect each other.”
Air Academy is seeking its second state title. The Kadets won it all in 2012 when Roiko was an assistant coach. Among the players on that 26-2 team was current Air Academy assistant coach Kauna (Kama) Biery.
“(Our girls) have to be confident in themselves and know that it’s a one-game season,” Biery said. “The girls have done all the hard work of getting ready for this season and they have to continue to be confident in their game.”
This year’s version of the Kadets has been among the state’s elite all season. On Nov. 30, Air Academy defeated No. 2 Holy Family by 15 points. Holy Family (21-5) faces No. 14 Mullen (18-8) in the other semifinal game on Thursday.
No. 8 Berthoud (20-6) gave the Kadets everything they could handle in the first 16 minutes of action.
“Coach told us we were doing great on defense, and offense will come,” said Kadets senior guard Zoe Sims.
Berthoud built its halftime lead, in part, by holding Kadets 6-foot-3 senior Kylee Blacksten in check. Blacksten, the Kadets’ leading scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), had three first-half fouls. She picked up her fourth less than minute into the third quarter, forcing Roiko to take her out.
The Kadets didn’t panic, however, outscoring Berthoud 38-20 in the final 16 minutes.
“I think the refs looked at me a little closer because I was taller,” Blacksten said. “You can never change your game based on the way the refs are calling things. You have to play your game.”
Roiko put Blacksten back into the game two minutes into the fourth quarter, but she picked up her fifth foul less than two minutes later and was out of the game for good.
“We’re a big family and we love each other,” Blacksten said. “No matter who is sitting on the bench and who’s playing, we always want the best for everyone.”