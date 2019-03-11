DENVER — The hope of a perfect basketball season ended for the Air Academy girls on March 7 with a stunning 45-42 loss to No. 4 seed Pueblo South in the semifinals of the Class 4A tournament at the Denver Coliseum.
By winning, Pueblo South advanced to the title game for the third consecutive year, where it lost for the third consecutive time. No. 14 Mullen won in convincing fashion, 63-44.
The No. 1 Kadets (26-1) never seemed to get in a rhythm against the Colts (24-4), who led 9-2 late in the first quarter as Air Academy was cold from the field. The Kadets battled back to tie the score at 9-9 at the end of the first eight-minute stanza.
Air Academy trailed 22-20 at halftime.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. It always is with South,” said Air Academy coach Phil Roiko. “We missed a lot of open shots in the first half. We were 3-of-15 from three in the first half.
“We did a little better job in the second half, but we just never seemed to get things going the way we would have liked.”
Air Academy trailed 45-40 with about a minute to go in the fourth when Kadets’ junior 6-foot-3 guard Kylee Blacksten (14 points, 12 rebounds) scored a field goal in the lane, but that turned out to be final basket of the game.
“You know, it just wasn’t our night,” Roiko said. “In the end we just couldn’t knock down a shot.”
It was the second time in a month the two teams squared off. On Feb. 9, Air Academy hosted the Colts and defeated them 42-39.
Air Academy’s almost-perfect season was highlighted by the winning the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference for the third consecutive season. The Kadets were 24-2 last winter and lost in the Great Eight of the state tournament, and 20-5 in 2016-17, losing in the Sweet Sixteen.
This year’s Air Academy was special because so many of the girls really believed in the “Family” motto. Five of those family members will graduate in May, including starters Heaven Hall, Liza Louthan and Zoe Sims. Also graduating will be Nica Poulsen and Madi Janes.
The returning starters will be Blacksten and sophomore Annie Louthan.
“It was a great season,” Roiko said. A great group of girls. A lot of memories of being together and enjoying our time together.”
There was some talk swirling around the stands that, win or lose, Roiko was strongly considering stepping down after this season.
“I would like to continue to coach,” Roiko said. “I’m retiring from the classroom after 32 years (as a history teacher), so I’m going to take some time off to rejuvenate myself.
“My wife (Dani) is also retiring (from Pine Creek). This will be a transition process for both of us.”
Roiko plans to coach the summer program and then co-coach the boys’ golf team in the fall with Ron Gorr.
Roiko’s coaching career began in 1987 when he was the Air Academy girls’ soccer coach. He was the Kadets’ boys’ basketball coach from 1993-2003, and an assistant girls’ basketball coach for the school when Air Academy won the 2012 4A state championship.