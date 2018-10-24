Jordan Pingel, a 2015 Air Academy High School graduate, made a tactical decision when she was recruited to play college volleyball.
“I wanted to make a four-year impact,” she said. “I didn’t want to go someplace and ride the bench for two years. I wanted to contribute right away.”
Pingel’s plan has worked to perfection. A four-year starter at libero for the University of Central Florida, a Division I school in Orlando, she recently set the school record for career digs with 2,000 when she reached down low for a save during a four-game victory over the University of Connecticut on Oct. 14.
“This was one of my goals,” a proud Pingel said by phone after a recent Knights’ practice. “I started thinking about it my sophomore year. I just took it one game at a time.”
UCF officials, knowing Pingel was on the verge of breaking the record. They announced her accomplishment over the PA system. The match was briefly stopped, and she was honored on court by coaches and teammates.
She was named The American Defensive Player of the Week.
“When we recruited her from the junior national team, we knew we were getting something pretty special,” said UCF coach Todd Dagenais. “We knew that she could play great defense and pass extremely well. She’s grown to do more than what we expected her to do. There’s not many people who have 2,000 digs in a career.
“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s not just the 2,000 where she’s the most valuable to us. It’s her presence on the floor, in the huddle and in the locker room where she makes the biggest impact.”
Dagenais thinks so highly of Pingel, she is like a coach on the court during games.
“She is one of the few players that I have ever allowed to have veto power on the court to adjust or call something different from what I called,” he said.
Pingel entered UCF as a star recruit after an accomplished prep and club career (she played for Colorado Juniors). An outside hitter for Air Academy, she was a four-year starter, leading the team in kills as a senior with 274 and finished second in kills each of her first three seasons.
As a junior, she helped lead Air Academy to a 23-5 record and an appearance in the state championship game. Pingel played libero for the Juniors and understands her role.
“My job is anchoring the back row,” said Pingel, who is the only senior on the UCF team. “I take the defensive lead.”
Pingel is hoping to set the UCF all-time record for digs in a season. She holds the second, third and fourth spots. The all-time record is 572. She has 339 through 19 games this season. The Knights (16-3, 7-0 in the American Athletic Conference) have 11 regular season games remaining.
Pingel now has 2,004 career digs. She trails Morgan Heise of SMU by 375 for The American career record.