On Jan. 13, 2000, Jim Thorpe was honored by the United States Olympic Committee during a presentation at the organization’s visitors center in downtown Colorado Springs. The event was co-sponsored by the Native American Sports Council.
Thorpe’s two grandsons were on hand for the invitation-only dinner that recognized his greatness as our country’s first-ever Olympic superstar.
At the 1912 Stockholm, Sweden, Summer Games, at the age of 24, Thorpe won Gold medals in the pentathlon and decathlon. He returned to America a national star.
He is the only Olympic athlete to participate in 17 events. He also competed in the individual high jump and long jump at those 1912 Games.
But in 1913, Thorpe was famously stripped of his medals for accepting money as a minor league baseball player a few years earlier.
In 1982, Thorpe's Olympic records were reinstated, and he was recognized as “co-winner” of the 1912 events. His family received his gold medals in 1983, 30 years after his death.
Thorpe was already a legend before the Olympics. He was a star football player for Carlisle (Pa.) Indian Industrial School. His coach was Pop Warner. With Thorpe leading the way, Carlisle became a national football powerhouse and regularly competed against other powerhouse programs of the time like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Army and Navy.
Carlisle was 11-1 in 1911, including an improbable 18-15 upset of Harvard in front of 25,000 in Cambridge, Mass. Thorpe scored all the points for Carlisle with a touchdown, extra point and four field goals.
I first learned about Thorpe in the early 1970s when I was a youngster in southern California. I watched the movie “Jim Thorpe – All-American,” starring Burt Lancaster and was fascinated by Thorpe’s athleticism. The black-and-white film was released in 1951, two years before Thorpe’s death at the age of 65.
The end of the movie shows Thorpe (Lancaster) being honored at a dinner proclaiming him as the “Greatest Athlete” of the first half of the 20th century. The Associated Press poll of almost 400 sportswriters and broadcasters voted Thorpe the winner over the likes of Babe Ruth and Jesse Owens. That same year, the AP named Thorpe the “greatest American football player” of the first half of the century.
In 1999, the AP placed him third on its list of the top athletes of the century, following babe Ruth and Michael Jordan. ESPN ranked Thorpe seventh on their list of best North American athletes of the century.
Thorpe’s story is one of triumph and tragedy. Of mixed French, Irish, and Sac and Fox Indian heritage, he was born in a one-room cabin in Oklahoma. His Native-American name was Wa-Tho-Huk, meaning “Bright Path.”
When he was 16, his father sent him to the Carlisle Institute and soon his athletic talents were on display for the world to see.
Thorpe played major league baseball for six seasons and batted .252 in 289 games.
In the 1920s, he barnstormed with a professional basketball team known as the “World Famous Indians” of Larue (Ohio).
Aside from his Olympic greatness, Thorpe is mostly known for football. A 1977 Sport magazine poll called him the greatest American football player in history. He began playing professionally for the famed Canton Bulldogs in 1915, and later played six seasons in the NFL. He was also the first president of the NFL in 1920 and 1921.
When the Pro Football Hall of Fame was established in Canton, Ohio, in 1963, Thorpe was inducted as part of its inaugural class.
Sadly, Thorpe is largely forgotten today. But his amazing story will always stay with me. I encourage you to learn more about Thorpe and hope you can find a way to watch "Jim Thorpe – All-American."
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.