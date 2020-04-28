There are two kinds of people in this world: those who like to solve puzzles and those who do not. I am of the former variety, and if my social media feeds are any indication, there are a lot of us out there.
Who could have predicted a jigsaw puzzle shortage? Suddenly, those cardboard images, sliced and diced into hundreds — even thousands — of pieces are all the rage. Typically relegated to those long winter evenings when it’s too dark and too cold to go outside and too early to go to bed, jigsaw puzzles are giving people something to do that doesn’t involve a square screen. We get to use our minds and our hands and best of all — we get to satisfy our problem-solving cravings.
I am very fortunate to have a lot of puzzles on hand. In fact, I always have one going on my kitchen counter, year-round. Sometimes I’m too busy to dedicate much time to them. I was averaging just three pieces a day before this whole quarantine thing started, and it took me months to complete a puzzle. Now I’ve ramped up to 100 pieces a day. I don’t think I’ve gotten any better at them, but I’m more inspired to finish them. One puzzle closer to the end of the COVID-19 crisis, I’m thinking.
My puzzle-loving passion goes way back. I got it from my great-grandmother Lillian White, of the Hartford Whites, early Connecticut settlers. Lillian was a direct descendent of William and Mary Brewster of the Mayflower Brewsters. She had that old ornery Yankee blood, no doubt a carryover from the stubborn willfulness that American settlers relied on to survive those long hard winters of yore.
Nowhere was her ill-tempered obstinance more apparent than when she was working on her jigsaw puzzles. Great-Gran White had a lot of puzzles. She laid them out on card tables in her Connecticut home. When I was little, my mom would take me to visit Great-Gran. A tiny kid, my eyes were level with the tabletops so I had a good view. I could look, but I could never touch. Great-Gran was in a wheelchair, having lost a leg to diabetes. She would wheel between the tables, working the pieces. No one was allowed to touch those puzzles. If you dared make a move toward a piece, she would wheel around in her chair, reach across the tables, and whack your hand with her cane. She was like Quick Draw McGraw with that cane. I never messed with those puzzles, but I coveted them. Someday, I thought, I will have puzzles of my own.
I didn’t inherit Great-Gran White’s diabetes, but I inherited her love for puzzles. Some might say I inherited her temperament too. Looking back at my history with puzzles, there might be some truth to that. Back in the day when my mind (and temper) were a wee bit sharper, I used to do the LA Times and New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles in ink. Heaven forbid if, on a Sunday morning, anyone dare offer a solution while I was deep in puzzle-solving mode. I would throw an absolute fit. These days, I welcome the help. Sometimes, I need the help.
Right now, we’re all a little puzzled. We don’t know what’s going to happen next, or what the puzzle is going to look like when all the pieces come together. Like Great-Gran White, many of us are determined to get through it on our own. Yet, I can’t help but wonder what that woman’s life would have been like if she had taken me onto her lap and let me help. I might have made mistakes. I might have gotten some of the pieces right, too, and she wouldn’t have the satisfaction of doing it all on her own. I think it would have been a lot more fun for me, and maybe she would have gotten a little something out of it, too.
How is your puzzle coming along? Are you doing it alone, or letting others help? Maybe you have your puzzle all figured out. Then look around and see who might need help with theirs. You could be the piece that completes the puzzle for someone else. Who knows … you might get a little something out of it, too.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.