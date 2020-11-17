When I was in college decades ago, a history professor would occasionally hold “salons” in his home. Invited students would drink sherry and “discourse.”
I recall being miffed that I was never asked to one of Dr. Cheney’s salons. I was not the right gender, nor in the correct major. Male friends who did attend found the salons to be challenging, filled with stimulating verbal jousting.
Engaging, in-person conversation is one of the things I’ve missed most during the pandemic.
On the other hand, with Zoom and other virtual platforms there are almost daily opportunities to learn about new ideas.
Recently the El Pomar Foundation offered yet another topic as part of its ongoing Pikes Peak Heritage Series. The series was created in 2015 to ”celebrate and raise awareness of the natural assets of the Pikes Peak region” with a variety of topics including trails, forest management, health and the outdoors, and most recently the Pikes Peak Multi-Use Plan.
The plan was a regional effort led by Colorado Springs Utilities in the late 1990s. Agencies and citizens came together devoting many hours to hash out a shared vision for Pikes Peak. They came up with a list of priority projects. Then various groups and agencies went to work.
The plan sparked such initiatives as the Ring the Peak Trail and the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. It also called out balancing conservation with recreation as a long-term goal. Even then the group was concerned about increased use on the Barr Trail and the trail’s long-term sustainability. It turns out their concern was well-founded.
Upon the completion of the multi-use plan, participants were asked if they would consider coming together again if there was a need. The majority said they would.
Arguably, the time is now. The Pikes Peak region continues to attract visitors from all over the world. Even during the pandemic, people are coming from out of state to escape the crowds and enjoy what we have. With the return of the Cog Railway and completion of the new Summit Complex we can expect a spike in the number of visitors. How do we make sure residents and visitors continue to access and enjoy the mountain and the mountain is not degraded as a result? The El Pomar virtual event challenged the 100-plus attendees to consider the goals included in the plan and yet to be accomplished.
The path to big solutions is paved with many small conversations. The more groups and voices, the better. I’m reminded of Margaret Mead’s famous words uttered some 50 years ago: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
The Pikes Peak Multi-Use Plan charted a course to change our little corner of the world. Perhaps it’s time to continue the journey.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.