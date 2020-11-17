While everyone’s attention was focused on the presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic took a back seat in the news. But now, trends across the nation and in Colorado should startle everyone and capture our attention again. Every week, the statistics are difficult to comprehend as they soar higher and higher. Currently, across the country there are over 10 million coronavirus cases and nearly 250,000 deaths.
Trends in Colorado are worrisome. On Nov. 2, 755 Colorado residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 which was a higher number than at any time since the end of April. This represents a greater than 400% increase since the beginning of September. In Denver, public health experts have stated that one in 100 people are contagious. Just imagine 100 people that you know and consider ‘the one.’ Since the start of the pandemic in March, there have been 2,417 deaths from the coronavirus and 129,000 cases in Colorado. In El Paso County alone, there are almost 14,000 cases and 210 deaths. Simply put, that’s too many.
Combatting the coronavirus requires everyone’s hands on deck. From a healthcare perspective, we’re fortunate to live in an area with top-notch medical care and professionals who are on deck 24/7. Across the state, Colorado has nearly 7,500 physicians, 3,300 nurse practitioners and over 6,100 nurses. Alongside them are medical professionals such as occupational and physical therapists as well as medical assistants, all employed throughout Colorado’s hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and independent living facilities. Consider your circle of friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Odds are that you know at least one person who works in the healthcare industry. Have you been a patient in an emergency room, surgical center, or hospital in Colorado Springs? Most likely, you have. Kids have annual physicals, vaccinations, and have access to a primary care physician during childhood and military members have a large healthcare network to utilize as needed.
In our state’s healthcare facilities, there are highly-trained and hard-working employees. They have worked diligently throughout the pandemic at the risk of exposing themselves and their families to the virus. They show up on time, work long shifts, wear protective equipment and wash their hands all day long. They have a caring attitude. These frontline folks have kept the healthcare system going throughout the pandemic and we owe them our respect and our gratitude.
As the holidays approach, supporting these healthcare workers seems to have been forgotten. We assume that they go to work, take care of patients, and come home at the end of the work day. Yet, the stress and pressure they’ve faced is wearing on many of them and there’s no end in sight to eliminate the coronavirus from our country.
Recently, I heard about the Hero Recharge program provided by the nonprofit organization First Descents. Based in Denver, First Descents was established to provide life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults with cancer and other medical conditions. First Descents created a partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation (Dunkin’ Donuts) to offer these programs across the country. Now, they’ve refocused their efforts to provide free outdoor adventures for frontline healthcare workers. In a retreat-style setting, participants can rock climb, surf, mountain bike or practice yoga. The program’s goal is to help frontline healthcare workers experience respite and renewal, and address some of the trauma they’ve experienced in caring for COVID-19 patients. “These health care workers have been stuck for days, weeks, months inside, without seeing the light of day,” said Brad Ludden, founder of First Descents. “The outdoors is a tremendously powerful place for healing and connection [... and] one of the most powerful things we can provide them.”
Just as organizations like this one reach out to help healthcare workers, we can each do our part. Follow the rules with social distancing and mask-wearing. Limit gatherings — especially during the Thanksgiving holiday. And at a time where we’re giving thanks, reach out to frontline healthcare workers and let them know they’re appreciated. We’re going to need them for a long time.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.