My husband, David, and I met on a blind date in Nashville, Tenn. after a mutual friend introduced us. David knew the friend from medical school at the University of Buffalo and I was friends with her through a local Nashville synagogue.
If you’ve ever been on a blind date, you know they can be awkward, but we did our best to keep the conversation flowing over dinner and dessert. David’s an outgoing, friendly guy and we covered a lot of things as we got to know one another. As dinner ended, he said, “there are a few things you should know about me.” I was a little taken aback but I tried to keep a straight face and listen.
“Number one. I love the Buffalo Bills and never miss a game no matter what.” My reply? “I grew up with the Broncos, I don’t really care about football, but I watch the Super Bowl with friends to see the halftime show.” “Number two. I grew up with dogs, I love dogs, and I’ll always have a dog.” My response? “I grew up with cats, I love cats, and I’ll always have a cat.”
True to our word, throughout our dating and married years we’ve owned both a cat and a dog. We watch the Super Bowl with friends and my husband never, ever misses a Buffalo Bills game. I’ve learned a bit about football over the years from the key players to the winning plays to the controversies in the sport. One thing I’ve learned to appreciate is the leadership behind the scenes, the strategies and perspectives of the team’s coaches, and even the team’s owners.
The coaches and owners set the tone and expectations. They hold the players accountable and give them feedback while they focus on results and outcomes. Their attitude and perspectives are revealed in their words and actions, which is why I’ve come to admire Kim and Terry Pagula. In 2014, spouses Kim and Terry purchased the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion after the death of Ralph Wilson, the team’s original owner and founder. Committed to keeping the team in Buffalo and to strengthening that region’s sports, they coined the phrase “One Buffalo” with the goal of unifying the fan base of football and hockey. After buying the Buffalo Sabres hockey team and the Buffalo Bandits indoor lacrosse team, they established Pagula Sports and Entertainment and began focusing on the needs of the sports community and the greater community of Buffalo.
Kim is president and CEO of Pagula Sports and Entertainment and is widely recognized as the most powerful female in the business of American professional sports. Born in Korea, Kim was abandoned in the streets at age 5. She was adopted by an American couple, grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and attended Houghton College in western New York. While interviewing for a waitressing job, she met Terry, who happened to be dining in the restaurant. Terry and Kim got married in 1993 and have three children.
After acquiring the Bills, Sabres and Bandits teams, the Pagulas also bought the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League and the Rochester Nighthawks lacrosse team. They’ve invested in stadium improvements, local real estate ventures to help revitalize downtown Buffalo, and started a regional sports network. Kim is the first female team president in the history of the NFL and NHL. In addition, Kim works with the NFL Foundation which focuses on youth sports and safety in youth football. Terry and Kim’s involvement and support of business, sports, and the economy in Buffalo are evident in the news on a regular basis.
They’re in it for the long-haul, not the short fix. To that end, they have encouraged a culture of teamwork and collaboration within the Buffalo Bills team itself. The coaches are focused on the entire team, rather than on individual stars. They make it or break it as a team, so players whose actions demonstrate a lack of commitment to the team are dropped from the roster. What impresses me about the Pagulas is that they strive to create a culture that fosters excellence throughout the organization, and now, I never miss a game during the football season.
