The pandemic has turned higher education upside down.
Last spring, hundreds of colleges and universities shut down and students were sent home. In May, graduations and commencement ceremonies were canceled or held remotely on Zoom. This semester, many college students are taking classes remotely from professors who are teaching from the confines of their homes. Campus dorms are empty and extracurricular clubs and sports are on pause so campuses seem vacant. More upperclassmen than ever before are taking gap years while hoping to return to campus next fall. Meanwhile, some high school graduates have deferred admission and now find themselves in a “wait-and-see” mode about starting college. A recent survey revealed that freshmen enrollment has dropped 16% compared with last year’s undergraduate enrollment.
Now that it’s fall, high school seniors are hard at work on their college applications but things have really changed. For starters, over 60% of colleges and universities no longer require SAT or ACT scores for admission for Fall 2021. Before the pandemic, a growing number of higher education institutions were dropping the standardized test requirement, but when standardized tests were canceled due to the coronavirus, this trend accelerated. This leaves students with choices to make as they complete their applications. Students may want to submit their test scores if they feel confident that their scores will increase their chances of admission.
In addition, scores from AP tests were affected after some AP exams were shortened then held online. To further complicate things, technical glitches occurred which affected the credibility of scores, thus, high schools ended the year with questionable class ranks for seniors.
This year, without the benefit of standardized tests for every applicant, admissions departments are placing more emphasis on the student’s essay than before. College applications have always provided a chance for students to highlight their accomplishments and skills, but some students feel discouraged by changes that have resulted from the pandemic.
Many students found out that their summer internships were canceled and for others, summer jobs didn’t pan out. High school sports were canceled or put on hold and extracurricular clubs were limited to remote events or none at all. Despite this, high school seniors shouldn’t feel that this limits their college applications. In fact, approximately 300 college admissions deans have signed an open letter promising not to penalize students for their lack of participation in extracurricular activities due to the pandemic. Another change is reflected in the Common App, which now includes a question where students describe how the crisis has affected their health and well-being, safety, family circumstances, future plans and education. Applicants can share what they’ve learned during the pandemic, describe how they have risen to the challenges, and illustrate how their life has changed.
For some high schoolers, fall has traditionally included campus tours and visits. Since most campus tours have been canceled, applicants are encouraged to participate in virtual campus tours and online forums with current students and admissions staff. There are opportunities for video interviews, virtual information sessions and social media live-chats. All of these can help students during the admissions process.
Lastly, as the pandemic continues to affect employment, financial aid departments are busier than ever before handling an increasing demand for financial aid while the supply of available funds has decreased. Colleges and universities have reduced the numbers of staff positions and salaries amid increased expenses for battling coronavirus. Financial pressure across the board is evident across the nation. Ithaca College moved up plans to eliminate 131 full-time faculty positions while the University of Akron invoked a clause in their collective bargaining agreement to supersede tenure rules and lay off 97 unionized faculty members. To survive the budget crisis, Ohio Wesleyan eliminated 18 majors, the University of Florida is phasing out undergraduate degrees in education while it retains its graduate program, and dozens of doctoral programs have stopped taking new graduate students.
The pandemic has changed the way colleges approach education while students have tried to adapt. Are these changes temporary or permanent? Will these changes ultimately improve the quality of higher education in America? Only time will tell.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.