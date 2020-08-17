Police are investigating reports of two explosions at a Colorado Springs shopping mall late Saturday.
Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for the police department, said Monday fireworks were the likely cause of explosions outside Chapel Hills Mall at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
One explosion was seen and another one that followed was heard by mall security in the 1500 block of Chapel Hills Drive, according to police.
Police have found one exploded device exploded and are investigating the scene of the second explosion.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.