In-N-Out Burger, which plans to open its first Colorado Springs restaurant this year, is adding a second location that’s slated to open in 2021.
The popular California-based chain plans to tear down a former Outback Steakhouse, northeast of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the city’s east side, and construct a 3,879-square-foot restaurant, according to documents submitted to Colorado Springs city government planners.
It will have indoor and outdoor seating for 124 people, a patio and a drive-thru.
Construction would begin approximately next spring and be finished six months later in fall 2021, according to the documents submitted to city planners. The Outback Steakhouse building has been vacant for more than a year.
The Powers and Constitution location is part of the First & Main Town Center, one of the city’s largest retail centers and home to Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, PetsMart, SuperTarget, J.C. Penney and dozens of smaller stores and restaurants.
Fred Veitch, a retired executive with Nor’wood Development Group who oversaw First & Main’s development during his years with the company, said the arrival of a dominant, well-run company like In-N-Out will be significant for the shopping center.
The In-N-Out brand, Veitch said, will bring a “freshness” to First & Main, the 20-year-old retail center that stretches from North Carefree Circle on the north to Constitution on the south and runs along Powers’ east side.
“In-N-Out customers will travel great distances for their product and to be part of that experience,” he said. “In-N-Out is an extremely well-run business and very, very detail-oriented and very concerned about how they do things. I think they’ll be a great addition to the project.”
In-N-Out’s first restaurant is under construction on the southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the Victory Ridge mixed-use development on the Springs’ far north side. In-N-Out has said the Victory Ridge restaurant will open in late 2020.
In-N-Out also plans restaurants in Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood and Lone Tree, based on reports by Denver-area news media.
Founded in 1948 in Southern California, In-N-Out has developed a cultlike following for its burgers, fries and shakes; it announced in 2017 that it would expand to Colorado and build its first restaurant in the state at Victory Ridge.
The chain also is making Colorado Springs its regional headquarters; a distribution center and patty production plant that will serve its Colorado restaurants is under construction at Victory Ridge, where a future office building is planned.
