Triscuits are my favorite type of cracker, and because of this, I was especially glad to hear about the Triscuits Home Farming Movement. The movement supports urban farming initiatives such as community gardens and garden plots planted by homeowners. The main goal is to produce local, fresh vegetables and fruits and ensure that no family goes hungry due to the lack of food.
In 2010, in collaboration with the Urban Farming organization, the Triscuits Home Farming Movement planted 50 community-based home farms in 20 cities across America. This year, they’re creating 15 more in five cities, while keeping up their efforts to encourage people to start their own garden. Peace Lutheran Church in Lauderdale, Minn. was among the 50 organizations to benefit from Triscuits’ urban gardening initiative. Members of the church grow and harvest vegetables like zucchini, squash and green beans in the church’s garden plus donate some of the food to the local food pantry.
There are plenty of volunteers to help with the garden now, but it wasn’t always that way at Peace Lutheran Church. Like many houses of worship, in the past few decades the number of people attending services was dropping and church membership had dwindled into the twenties. The church building needed repairs but funds had been depleted. The reputation and image of the church had suffered to the point where many members of the local community perceived the church as unwelcoming, intolerant, and rigid. When the Rev. Dave Greenlund was hired, he could see the skepticism and hopelessness of the parishioners, stating, “this place will either die or we’ll revive it.” As the story is told, the remaining parishioners decided, “if we’re going to die, we’re going to die well.”
After some debate, they decided to take a radical approach: literally, “love thy neighbor as thyself.” If someone needed a roof repaired, they would repair it. If a family’s home needed the plumbing fixed or the addition of a handicapped-accessible ramp, they would tackle it. For free. No matter who needed the help, they would provide it. They distributed flyers to let the townspeople know and initially, just two people took them up on their offer. Greenlund and a couple of volunteers responded by fixing footings in a rotting garage and helping repair some concrete for the two townspeople.
As word spread, a few more folks asked for help. One elderly person’s house was cleaned and another house was rewired so the lights worked. Volunteers painted the house of a Pakistani immigrant, insulated an attic, and built a retaining wall. This became the work of the small congregation. No one who had benefitted from the labor was expected to pay anything, attend church services, or donate to the church. One volunteer said, “there are no guidelines. It doesn’t matter if the person is poor or well-off. This has little to do with religion and everything to do with community.”
The church created a tool-lending library where people could borrow a jackhammer or a plumbing snake to clear sewer lines which saved them money. As word spread, some businesses lent equipment like backhoes for big jobs and a few important repairs on the church were completed. Some people volunteered regularly while others showed up to help when there was a large project to accomplish. Many of these volunteers had not been connected to the Peace Lutheran Church in the past and after volunteering, some still stayed at arms-length from the church itself. Nonetheless, many of the volunteers felt a new sense of connection and commitment to the Peace Lutheran Church as well as to the broader community. They met new people and created friendships where previously none had existed.
Some families that had received help paid it forward by pitching in to help others. The church membership grew and eventually quadrupled in size although the building itself is still in dire condition. Volunteers have helped tile the church kitchen and a local business donated new air conditioning units for the building. Slowly, things are improving. Tangible improvements are obvious in the garden, a home’s new exterior paint, and a new picket fence around someone’s yard. But it’s the intangible things that people are talking about which have truly changed and taken shape in the gleam of an eye — the laughter of neighbors, and the connectedness that has brought hope to the community of Lauderdale, Minn.
