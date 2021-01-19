Every four years, Jan. 20 takes on extra meaning and significance. Today, the Presidential Inauguration will be different than in past years.
As the pandemic has spread throughout every corner of our country, normal practices and routines have changed. Some changes have been gradual while others have been abrupt. On Jan. 6, a growing crowd of protestors gathered on the National Mall and hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol while the Electoral College count was underway. Under threats of violence, hundreds of members of Congress were evacuated as protestors vandalized the building, injured police officers and caused chaos. The building went into lockdown, yet members of the Joint Session of Congress remained safe. Some texted their families, while others called spouses to spread the word.
Six hours later, after the Capitol building was cleared and deemed safe, lawmakers reconvened in the chambers. Fortunately, due to the quick thinking of several Senate aides and staffers, three 18-by-10-inch mahogany boxes containing the Electoral College ballots were carefully carried out during the evacuation, then brought back into the chambers with the members of Congress. They were determined to finish their task. Some lawmakers said that finalizing the election was their most important duty as elected representatives of Congress. Nothing would stand in their way. Finally, at 3:40 a.m., Vice President Mike Pence announced that the ballot counting was complete and he reaffirmed that President-elect Joe Biden had won the presidency.
That night, lawmakers showed their determination and persistence. They got the job done despite unexpected obstacles and dramatically changing conditions.
This past year, the pandemic has forced us all to adapt in new and different ways. Around the country, some legislatures turned to Zoom for discussions and debates and kept six feet apart when in-person votes were deemed essential. New Hampshire, which has the largest state legislature in the country, has instituted a unique approach in recent months. The New York Times calls it “drive-in democracy.” The 350 state legislators drive to a large, public parking lot where they park in rows, then tune into a shared radio frequency. When someone wants to speak, they send a text, and House staffers drive across the parking lot in golf carts with a microphone to use for comments. After debate and discussion, legislators vote with paper ballots which are collected by staffers and counted in a nearby tunnel, away from wind, snow and rain.
Initially, many New Hampshire lawmakers were skeptical that this approach could work, but some Republicans, in particular, opposed the use of Zoom. They were concerned about the confidentiality of Zoom and unsure of its reliability. Others wanted to hold legislative sessions in person. In the forefront of their minds was the death of 71-year-old Richard Hinch, New Hampshire’s newly elected Speaker, who passed away as a result of COVID-19 one week after his election. Eventually, the legislature agreed to hold legislative sessions outside and the logistics were set up. It has worked well enough to continue even though the colder months of winter are ahead.
New Hampshire’s approach is a useful example of adaptation, which is defined as changing a structure or behavior to survive, to maintain, or to improve. We experiment until we discover what works well in a new and different, constantly-changing environment. Conditions change again and we do our best to adapt.
My colleague, Elizabeth Power, perhaps stated it best in the title of her book, “If Change is all there is, Choice is all you’ve Got.” We’ll always face change in our lives and we must use our power and capability to make choices. Winding paths and endless adaptations have led our nation to today’s Presidential Inauguration; today’s events are vivid symbols of the peaceful transition in the American process of democracy. Let’s hope for a more perfect union as the country’s leaders forge ahead.
