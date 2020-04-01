Warmer days in April make for a good excuse to sneak into higher elevations. At 7,756 feet, Green Mountain Falls provides many good hiking options in the lower mountains. Park at the large parking area on the north side of Gazebo Pond Park in the center of town. Walk south along Ute Pass Avenue for about 100 yards, then turn right and walk up Park Avenue for about 0.5 miles as it winds past a menagerie of curious cabins. At the intersection with Mountain Avenue, turn right and continue for about 100 yards to the trailhead at the end of the avenue.
From the trailhead, only 1.25 miles remain to the end of Crystal Trail, but take a deep breath as about 1,250 feet in elevation gain awaits. Anytime a trail’s elevation gain equals or exceeds 1,000 feet per mile, expect it to be pretty darn steep. In the surrounding pine and fir forest, recently returned migrants like Williamson’s sapsuckers and singing ruby-crowned kinglets may help lighten your steps. After about 0.25 miles, the trail hits Crystal Falls. On chilly spring mornings, hikers will be treated to some cool ice formations along the creek, but an advantage to this route is that it does not require any icy creek crossings.
From the Falls, begin a series of relentless switchbacks up the steep ridge. Toward the upper end of the ridge, hikers will enjoy views of the Ute Pass area along with some impressive granite rock formations on the right. When the trail swings back closer to the creek, you have almost topped out on the ridge. The last quarter mile flattens out as the trail cuts through some thick willows and ends at a service road below Crystal Reservoir Dam. After a well-deserved break, retrace your steps back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.