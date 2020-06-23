The past few weeks have been a real eye-opener. My “I’m not racist, but…” friends have made themselves heard. They want me to know why they don’t want to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. At some point, they assert that they are not racist. It seems important to them that I know that.
They have a black friend, coworker, or relative, they tell me. They are nice to labck people in their own special way. But making a public show of support for black people is too much to ask.
At first, these messages stunned me. Confused me. Angered me. My mother taught me to stand up for people who needed a bigger voice. She taught me to speak out against injustice. She ingrained in me the belief that acting in line with my values was the right course of action. Even at the expense of my reputation, social standing, sometimes my job. Even when speaking up felt a little scary, it was still the right thing to do.
I knew growing up that not everyone shared my mother’s beliefs. I saw bad behavior on the playground, in social situations and at the office. Most times, people avoided speaking out to fit in and be part of the team. I’ve worked and played shoulder-to-shoulder with people who toed the line. They followed the leader, striving to fit in, often at the expense of others. They prioritized fitting in even when the team was wrong, even when they had an opportunity to help and not hurt. Not all teams are right, and not all leaders are kind. But too many team players go along to get along.
Within social circles, the need to fit in at the expense of one’s integrity and morals thrives. Like a virus, it weakens our humanity, squeezing out courage and compassion. The husks that remain, I suppose, find comfort in their fellow husks. They may not be brave, but at least they’re all the same. They all look alike. None distinguishes itself from the rest. They fit in. This is the only reason I can give to the excuses I have heard for avoiding what’s going on in the world right now. I cannot believe my friends don’t know what I know, see what I see, yet are not compelled to act.
I’ve been to a few protests. Stood shoulder-to-shoulder, masked up, arms up, not to fit in, but to add my voice to calls like, “No justice, no peace.” Because victims of police brutality deserve justice. Their families deserve peace. I laid on the steps at City Hall for nine minutes alongside pudgy white men in Levi’s and T-shirts who looked like racists are supposed to look, I thought. Not like the polite men and women — my friends — who profess to care about the environment, and animals, and people — some people, I guess. I thought I knew what a racist looked like.
I’ve learned a lot in the past few weeks. Not everyone sees the world the way I do, even people who look, talk and act like me. Not everyone sees their responsibility in this injustice, even those who have benefited the most from it. Not everyone is willing to take a stand. I thought I saw the racists. But I didn’t see them — not all of them. So many have been hiding in plain sight.
When you tell me, “I’m not racist, but …” I hear, “I’m not racist but black lives don’t matter enough for me to take a moment from my very important life to step away from the herd, take a chance and take a stand.” I hear, “I’m not racist, but black lives don’t matter enough to me.” I hear, “Black lives don’t matter.”
Black Lives Matter. If we can’t say those words, it may be time to ask ourselves what does matter. If staying silent to fit in … if keeping our heads down and voices low to avoid losing a few friends … if all that matters more than helping our black brothers and sisters, what does that say about us? The time to speak up is now.
For once, the lawmakers who can actually do something about racism are listening. Your voice won’t be drowned out — it will be lifted by all the other voices. You will find new friends among those voices, friends as courageous and true to their beliefs as you. I will be there with you, and so will many others. We may not all look, sound and act alike, but we will be joined in a belief that supersedes the social trappings of our everyday lives. Unlike our black brothers and sisters, left to stand on their own for decades, you will not stand alone.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.