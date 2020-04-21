It started in Denver. Soon, it spread across Colorado, crossed state lines, and infected the country. Now it’s taking on the world. I’m not talking about a virus. It’s the 8 p.m. howl, and it’s gone, well, viral.
Since late-March, stay-at-homers, self-quarantiners, and shelter-in-placers have been going outside nightly to howl their lungs out. For some, it’s a gesture in support of people on the front lines of COVID-19: the doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who show up day after day to care for the sick. Others howl as a show of solidarity among fellow shut-ins. Still others, sick and tired of being cooped up for weeks, just need to let it all out. People around the world are joining in the howl. In some cities, cops, firefighters, and paramedics have gotten in on it, gathering in their police cars, firetrucks and ambulances to turn on their sirens and howl in unison.
Howling may seem like a strange way to show appreciation, connect or vent. It didn’t start out that way. Wolves howl to communicate. The original human howler, or should I say “OH” (the “original howla”) was Lon Chaney, who played the title role in the 1941 classic film, “The Wolf Man.” There were other howlers before Chaney, but he was the breakout werewolf that spawned a slew of copycat films.
Before there was “An American Werewolf in London,” “The Howling,” “Silver Bullet,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” (“We’re werewolves, not swearwolves”) there was Wolf Man. Part man, part beast, Wolf Man didn’t revel in his werewolf role: like us, he carried around a lot of guilt, worried about what might happen if he went outside. The results could be lethal for whomever he came in contact with, or for himself. Wolf Man wasn’t just a living, breathing, weapon of destruction and a target for anyone with a silver bullet, (or for Chaney, Claude Rains’ silver walking stick). He was a carrier, too, and as the gypsy Maleva noted in the movie, “Whoever is bitten by a werewolf and lives, becomes a werewolf himself.”
Like the wolf man, any one of us can be a carrier, capable of unknowingly infecting others. It’s not a sexy or glamorous role. None of us wants it and we’re all trying to avoid it. But if we can play it for a little while longer, we’ll be free to reprise our favorite roles among family, friends and coworkers.
In the meantime, join in the nightly howl. Check out the Facebook group, “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm.” Open a window, get out on your porch, stand in your front yard and make some noise. Howl for the nurses and for the neighbors. Howl for all the other essential personnel: the postal workers, delivery people and first responders. Howl for the newscasters and news reporters, the producers and editors who are bringing us all the updates, keeping us informed, and trying to entertain us. Howl for yourself.
If you need inspiration, catch “The Wolf Man” or another werewolf movie on cable or a streaming service. I have a bunch cued up to get me through the next few weeks: “Dog Soldiers,” “Late Phases,” “Ginger Snaps,” and of course, the 2010 remake of the film that started it all, “The Wolfman,” with Benicio Del Toro in the title role.
Lon Chaney, the original howler, was born right here in Colorado Springs on April 1, 1883. He passed away on Aug. 26, 1930, after a bout of pneumonia. I’d like to think he’d be proud of the people in his hometown, sticking their necks out each evening. Like modern day werewolves, we’re keeping our distance and coping with this virus the best way we know howwwwwwwwwl.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.