For us “oldies” (but goodies), it has become harder and harder to maneuver the tech world of our adult children in order to stay connected with them. If I try to call on the phone (my preferred method), my boys rarely answer. And now with this nasty virus going around I can’t drive over and pop in on them. My boys tell me to just text, but texting is confusing for us old folks.
In order to keep in contact with those tech-savvy adult kids I’ve raised, I had to learn to maneuver through the confusing world of computers and “The Smartphone.” My husband fought me and said I didn’t need a smartphone. I was nervous about getting one, but now that I’ve had my phone for over two years, I don’t know how I managed without it.
The best part is now that we have “smartphones” (yes, my husband broke down and got one, too), I am in closer contact with my adult sons than ever before. (Note: the phones aren’t that smart. You have to tell it to do lots of things.) I’ve even learned several “tech” ways to keep in touch.
WHAT’S A WHATSAPP?
My favorite way of keeping in close control (I mean contact) with my kids has been the amazing free messaging app — WhatsApp. You can text, talk, video chat, leave audio messages, send pictures and videos, and have live group chats. Since shelter-in-place started, my family group chats are my motivation to shower and put on make-up.
This has been especially great since one of my sons lives overseas with his wife. All I need is the internet and this FREE app to talk to him for hours for FREE. Did I say it was FREE?! It’s the next best thing short of having them visit (actually at times better since I don’t need to buy extra food and make up the guestroom).
I use it a lot to send pictures (I’ve been told to limit to eight a day) when we travel (remember that?). I also get to follow along on their travels.
INSTAGRAM/IT’S STILL IN
Instagram is another favorite way of posting activities or thoughts for young adults. I do have an account, but I mostly like to look at posts of my grand-puppies.
LET’S FACE IT
Aw, Facebook “where everyone knows your name.” I first joined this so I could see what my kiddos were up to. Unfortunately, one of my boys doesn’t use it much anymore, and there are tons of ads on it. Another downside is when I comment on one of my kid’s posts, all their friends see what Mommy has to say. Maybe it’s not ideal for spying on the kids as they grow up, but at least I can watch a ton of animal videos between my kid’s postings.
EVERYONE’S MAIL
Of course, there is always email, something almost all us old folks have. It’s a good way to send long messages or attach (if you know how) articles you’d like your kids to read. Also, it’s a very easy way to include all your kids in one long lecture ... I mean, message.
SNAIL MAIL
Although I rarely get cards from my kids, I do enjoy buying funny cards for them. And though they don’t always say it, I think they enjoy getting something in the mail besides bills and ads. When I do get a card from them, it stays on my fridge for months (sometimes years}.
I may have been slow to master texting, but I’ll never give it up. Whatever method you choose to use, staying connected (virus or not) with your adult children and their families helps keep you close as a family and provides comfort on both sides.
I might not see them as much, but we can always stay connected.
Cathy Kelsay has a bachelor’s degree in child psychology and has been a children’s entertainer and teacher for over 40 years. This post was first published on the Mindful Mamas Club website, mindfulmamasclub.com. Email her at mgoose52@yahoo.com.