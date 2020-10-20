Oh, how I wish I had been a fly on the wall that night. I would have been privy to everything that happened behind the scenes. Instead, on Oct. 7, as our dog settled into her favorite spot, we tuned into the vice presidential debate in our family room. We had already decided who we would vote for but we wanted to hear the two candidates anyway.
That night, over 57 million people saw the debate, yet I think that nearly everyone gasped in astonishment when a fly landed on the right side of Mike Pence’s head. The fly stood out in stark contrast to Pence’s thick white hair and sat still for over two minutes. That fly grabbed our attention as the candidates continued speaking. Neither Harris nor Pence seemed to notice the little creature as social media lit up with fly memes.
Oddly enough, early that same day before sunrise, CNN reporter Joe Johns had just started his report from the White House lawn when a large raccoon ran toward him, nipping the leg of his pants. He shooed it away but the raccoon came right back. On the fly, a member of the Secret Service who was nearby tried to chase it away with a flashlight. Laughing, Johns continued with his news report as the news clip went viral. Johns is known as a down to earth kind of guy and his colleagues know that he wouldn’t hurt a fly, and certainly not a raccoon.
Remember the fly that landed on Hillary Clinton’s eyebrow during the second presidential debate in 2016? Although this fly didn’t stay for two minutes, it captured the attention of viewers across the country. That same year, a small bird landed on the podium of Bernie Sanders during a campaign speech in Portland, Oregon. As the crowd cheered, the bird circled around then settled in next to Sanders’ water bottle on the podium. Sanders laughed and paused as the crowd roared. When the bird flew away, Sanders remarked, “maybe there’s some symbolism here. I know it doesn’t look like it, but that bird is really a dove asking for world peace. No more wars.”
As the saying goes, time flies, and now we’re nearing the end of the presidential campaign cycle. It’s been a challenging and strange year with controversial issues erupting from the national landscape. As fires raged in California, protests raged in cities large and small. The coronavirus became a pandemic as cases rose into the millions. Public school systems closed then opened months later while college students who had flown from the nest returned home. Restrictions were enacted then loosened as state leaders fought one another for supplies of protective equipment. Meanwhile, the unemployment numbers continue to reach new highs every month. It seems as though we’re flying by the seat of our pants rather than deliberately acting with forethought and care. We’re in unfamiliar territory.
It will take years to fully understand the long-term consequences of the coronavirus, but for now, people seem more focused on their health. Research shows that the average life expectancy for women is now 81 years while for men, it’s 77. Compare that to the life expectancy of a fly. On average, a house fly lives about one month and during that time, female flies can lay as many as six batches of eggs. During their brief lifetime, a female fly can lay up to around 900 eggs, essentially producing several generations of flies. While it’s doubtful that insects have the awareness to ponder the results of producing multiple generations of insects, it’s part of human nature to contemplate such things.
Yet, sometimes, we’re so preoccupied with the present that we fail to plan for the future. We fail to consider the consequences that our actions today will impact the next generation and the one after that. Perhaps our perspective should be that of the constitution of the Iroquois Nation which states “In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations.” The choices we make every day impact our families, friends and community and determine who will lead our country. It’s our responsibility to choose leaders who uplift and unite, not tear down and divide; who envision the future, not boast about the past; and who understand the impact of their own footprint on the seventh generation. Your choices matter. Vote wisely and with careful thought. Don’t do it on the fly.
