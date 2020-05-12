There is an old saying, “How you going to keep them down on the farm after they have seen Paris!” that dates from World War I.
This story is just about a few boys and their idea as to keeping boys on our farms. They decided that what was needed was consolidated schools, easy access to libraries, better pay, more rural electricity, better water, and better sharing of the work on the farms. Sounds reasonable. I found this story in an older newspaper an thought I would share it today.
The improvement of area schools was high on the list. The comparison of one-room rural schools and “city” schools was a common theme among the speakers. I agree and note that our schools today are way above the quality of the schools when this was written.
The idea that they also wanted better teachers, facilities and libraries follows that idea, too. There were a number of speakers at a forum held at the old courthouse in Colorado Springs. Some of them were from Falcon, but others came from rural El Paso County schools. The idea of keeping our farm children “out on the farm” today might seem like an interesting topic. At the time of this meeting and discussion, some of these farms were where many of our readers lived. The rural schools lacked even the basic supplies that were available in Fountain, much less the big towns like Colorado Springs. The speakers were serious about what they thought was needed to preserve the lives on the farm. A lot changed a short time after this meeting, and a ton of other changes came along recently.
So when was this meeting? 1939. There was a war starting in Europe, and the United States was trying to stay out of it. This area was a bit like farm country at that time. The idea that someone could buy a tractor with a radio in it, or even air conditioning, was well into the future. The average person on the street would be out of place on Woodmen Road today. The Grange, Future Farmers of America and 4-H were doing there best to help the youth of the day.
Today you do not hear much about them. Then, having a radio in a car was just becoming possible, but on a tractor?
