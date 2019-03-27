For the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs, there's more to creating community than simply building homes, and much of this starts with HBA Cares, its philanthropic arm in the region.
“We want to make a difference in our community,” said Josh Peterson, president of nonprofit HBA Cares and chief operating officer of Vanguard Homes.
As local experts in the housing and construction business, HBA Cares helps to build a better community and connections within the industry. According to Peterson, their mission is to “partner with other nonprofits to engage resources for transitional and accessible housing and other community projects.”
Since starting in 2003, HBA Cares has racked up an impressive list of successful efforts to better our community.
Nonprofit Cheyenne Village serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them pursue and secure independent living. In August, HBA Cares volunteers brought their expertise to Cheyenne Village's table, installing three ramps in a home for local disabled individuals, using more than $3,500 in donated materials.
"Now — perhaps for the first time in their lives — two individuals who use electric wheelchairs are able to come and go from their home without the help of staff," said Steven Stock, residential director of Cheyenne Village. "Words do not express our gratitude for the work of HBA Cares in making this possible.”
Dream Centers is a local nonprofit that runs Mary's Home, a community that provides housing and helps women and children break free from the cycles of poverty and homelessness. HBA Cares is assisting with the construction of two buildings for the home: a Family Services Center and Family Life Center. The new buildings will free up space within Mary's Home for three more mothers and their children to receive services. The Family Services Center will house Dream Center's administrative and counseling offices, and the Family Life Center will feature a children's play area, community room and kitchen.
HBA Cares' work doesn't end there; volunteers are helping renovate mobile homes in central Colorado Springs for Family Promise, a nonprofit that provides short-term housing for those transitioning out of homelessness. Volunteers have helped with interior and exterior upgrades, as well as some landscaping. One of the units they've completed has become a new home for a single mother. Volunteers with HBA Cares have also helped recently remodel and build an addition to the John Zay House, which houses out-of-town families of patients at Penrose Hospital in downtown Colorado Springs.
In addition to getting their hands dirty, the HBA Cares team knows how to have fun while raising funds for local causes. Join them for a hockey game — HBA Cares vs. Colorado Springs Police and Firefighters — from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sertich Ice Center, 1705 E Pikes Peak Ave. Proceeds go to Shield616, a local nonprofit that provides tactical gear to first responders.
HBA Cares members are builders, developers, contractors, lumber suppliers, roofers and more. A board of directors oversees the organization and committees organize events and projects. For more information, visit hbacares.org. For nonprofits seeking assistance, fill out the website's questionnaire; applications go through a review process by board members, and organizations should have at least 75 percent of the necessary funding secured. Once a project is approved, HBA Cares recruits a “builder captain” to take on a leadership role and coordinate volunteers who contribute time, expertise and skill. Materials are often donated, and fundraising helps to purchase needed items.