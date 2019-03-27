APRIL 17
Landscaping How-To
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Now that you have a yard project in mind, where do you start? Hosted by Colorado Springs Utilities Horticulture staff member Lance Ackerman, attendees will learn how the experts do it, from choosing durable materials, removing existing vegetation, preparing the soil and installing hardscape, mulching and planting.
APRIL 18
Planting Perennial Herbs
5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
Most herbs are perennials, meaning that once planted, they are there to stay and don’t require much water. Come learn from Judith Rice-Jones which herbs need little maintenance and how to have fresh herbs from spring into winter.
APRIL 20
Drip Irrigation DIY
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Led by Colorado Master Gardener Steve Loy of Sun Maintenance Service, Inc., this class will be a mixture of lecture and hands-on activities. We’ll cover the advantages of drip irrigation, choices of components, how to design a system, and guidelines to provide the right amount of water to your plants.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest is celebrating its 16th annual event in the Colorado Springs area! We will have local businesses that are geared towards herbal education, gardening and holistic health. Ivywild School is opening its doors for this event, which will feature educational presentations in the Barrel Aging Room, as well as herbalists on hand to answer questions and more.
APRIL 24
Firewise Landscaping
6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Do you live in the foothills or grasslands of Colorado Springs? Are you interested in a firewise landscape? Learn the design elements of a firewise landscape, selection of firewise and water wise plant material and resources/fact sheets available from Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities. This class will be taught by CSFD Education Outreach and Program Coordinator Ashley Whitworth.
APRIL 27
Blue Gamma and Buffalograss Lawns
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Tired of your Kentucky bluegrass lawn? Colorado Springs Utilities Horticulturist Catherine Moravec can show you what other grass options exist for a water-wise yard and which is best for you. Learn what’s required to prepare a site, then install and maintain them. We’ll cover all the options, with an emphasis on blue grama and buffalograss.
MAY 4
Water Wise Landscape Design
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Colorado Springs Utilities Landscape Designer and Water Conservation Specialist Lisa Pace will show attendees how to create a successful water-wise landscape design that works for them. Learn how to analyze your current landscape, determine what you need from your new landscape and how to get it on paper. Learn what to consider for a functional, sustainable and beautiful yard.
MAY 8
Winning Against Weeds
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Controlling weeds is an important part of maintaining a healthy landscape. Learn about practical solutions for short-term landscape weed control and long-term prevention. We’ll also discuss the times of year to get the best outcome for the time and energy you invest. Don’t let weeds dominate your summer free time any longer!
MAY 15
Plant Select: Smart Plants
for the Right Places
6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Gardening in the High Plains and mountains of Colorado presents a unique set of challenges. Each year, through the Plant Select Program, Colorado State University and Denver Botanic Gardens seek out the best plants for gardens that flourish with less water, thrive in a broad range of conditions and in short, provide more beauty with less work. Learn about the program and the plants that make the cut from Denver Botanic Gardens Outreach Horticulturist Annie Barrow.
MAY 17-19
Gigantic Spring Plant Sale
To benefit the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, Inc. (HAS) is a nonprofit supported by membership dues, proceeds from our plant sale, and other activities, founded in 1962 by local horticulturalists, both amateur and professional. Our membership is open to all who have an interest in gardening. HAS members are dedicated to learning about appropriate plant materials and cultivation methods for the Pikes Peak region and enriching our community by sharing this knowledge.
MAY 22
Outstanding Water Wise
Plant Combos
6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Want to know the secret to creating a beautiful water-wise garden? Well, it’s easy. It’s all about choosing the right plants and grouping them with other plants that will knock your socks off! Join us for an action-packed presentation full of water wise plant combinations that are sure to make your neighbors envious.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101
9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Christine Hubbell, Wildscape Ambassador representing Audubon Rockies and the Colorado Native Plant Society, will demonstrate the importance of restoring our communities, one garden patch at a time. From a bird’s-eye view, learn how to create wildlife-friendly gardens that help combat the loss of open spaces and create green corridors that link your wildscape to larger natural areas by providing habitat for wildlife.
JUNE 29-30
FOX 2019 Garden Tour
To benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various west side gardens, $20. Advance tickets: entensionfriends.org.
Friends Of eXtension (FOX) is a nonprofit that was organized in 2009 with the mission of raising money for the El Paso County CSU Extension Office. Tour attendees observe various gardening practices including water conservation, xeriscaping, deer-resistant techniques and raising vegetables. Colorado Master Gardeners are available at each of the gardens to answer questions about plants and good gardening practices. As added attractions to the tour in some years, local Plein Air Garden Artists have been on site painting various aspects of the gardens, live music has been performed by local youth, and 4-H children have sold beverages and snacks to raise funds for their local clubs.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds
9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Water features are today’s hottest trend in landscaping. This is a great chance for our water feature owners and serious water gardeners to share their piece of paradise with the public. Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes has once again partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. For 131 years, this charitable organization has delivered quality programs and a unique experience for the youths of the Front Range. The Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds will again proudly match and donate all proceeds to The Boys and Girls Club.
JULY 17 AND AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants
5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
We’ll show you what low-water plants look like in their mature form, point out solutions to common landscape challenges and highlight eye-catching plant combinations. Tours will highlight plants in bloom.
AUG. 2-4
2019 People’s Tiny House Festival
11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, $10-$50. Registration: peoplestinyhousefestival.com.
Everyone has a passion. For us, it’s sharing our love for simple living with thousands of enthusiasts and curious event goers. We are dedicated to creating something special that engages all stacks of simple living enthusiasts. We hope you enjoy, and if you have any questions, suggestions, or just want to say hi, feel free to reach out. We look forward to seeing you at the 2019 People’s Tiny House Festival!
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
The Colorado Fall Home Show is your marketplace to find the ideas and inspiration to remodel, refresh and renew your home. Consult with interior designers from American Society of Interior Designers Colorado Chapter about your home remodeling or design projects.