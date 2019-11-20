A local chorus group is bringing the colorful sights and sounds of Christmas to the stage in a two-concert production the first week of December.
America the Beautiful Chorus will hold its Christmas Wish concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. The event promises a festive array of traditional and non-traditional themes including several familiar chestnuts from the chorus’ holiday songbook.
Featured vocal guests are Velvet Hills Women’s A Cappella and Soli Deo Gloria. Of particular note is the crowd favorite rendition of Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” performed in Latin. Attendees also will be treated to a unique rendition of a Nigerian Christmas folk song.
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, America the Beautiful Chorus is a community of men who focus chiefly on learning, preserving and spreading the a cappella harmony style of men’s barbershop. Gospel-flavored, patriotic standards and great American songbook tunes figure heavily in the group’s repertoire.
Boasting intricate harmonies, comedy and audience interaction, the chorus is known for its feel-good Christmas performances, said Program Coordinator Larry McCollum, “I can say there will be audience participation included as well,” McCollum said of the program.
Radio announcer Rick Crandall of Denver’s KEZW 1430 AM will serve as master of ceremonies. He has been a staple of Denver’s broadcast community since joining the KEZW team in 1991.
Crandall is the recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Adult Standards Station of the Year, and the Colorado Broadcasters Association Harry Hoth Award for Public Service.
Velvet Hills, which has performed with America the Beautiful Chorus in past shows, is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Soli Deo Gloria is a community choir dedicated to performing a wide range of sacred music. Soli Deo Gloria is Latin for “Glory to God alone.” This is the group’s first performance alongside America the Beautiful Chorus.
The event is a collection of choral groups in the Pikes Peak Region that celebrates the profound connection between singers and listeners, McCollum said. “Its purpose is to encourage singing. It creates awareness about local choirs of all ages and genres and provides support to help them meet their aspirations,” he said.
America the Beautiful Chorus is the official Pikes Peak Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The group was chartered in 1946 and operated under different names since that time until 2001, when the current name was adopted.
America the Beautiful Chorus operates under the directorship of vocalist and choir director James Clark. Prior to assuming directorship in 2010, Clark directed the Valentine City Chorus in Loveland, served as lead section leader, choreographer and assistant director of the International Medalist Chorus, Sound of the Rockies, in Denver.