One of the items on my bucket list is to visit as many national parks as possible. Did you know there are eight national parks in Alaska, one in American Samoa, and others accessible only by water? Some of these I may never make it to, but so far my husband, Ron, and I have been privileged to visit around two-thirds of these national treasures.
If you have been reading my column for awhile you know I LOVE finding hidden gems! There are a whole slew of national parks that I consider highly worthy of a visit despite being off the beaten track. So here are a few of those that are not to be missed:
Great Basin is near Baker, Nevada. To get there you take the section of Highway 50 dubbed the loneliest highway in the USA. The road travels through mountain passes and over salt flats where there is very little vegetation. Great Basin is the ninth least visited national park in the country, most likely due to its remote location. We took the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive up to 10,000 feet and hiked for several hours. The highlight was the Bristlecone Forest Loop. Here the trail winds through ancient trees with twisted trunks, carved and polished by wind-driven snow and ice. Some are 3,000-plus years old, existing during the lives of Moses and Jesus. We took a 90-minute guided tour of the spectacular Lehman Caves, which is located inside the park. The formations of columns, draperies, stalactites, and soda straws are amazing.
King’s Canyon, located in east central California, is dubbed “Little Yosemite.” Our first stop in the park was to see the second largest giant redwood — General Grant. Yes, it is TALL and WIDE! We walked a short trail through a small remaining stand of these giant trees. Almost all giant redwoods were cut down in logging operations in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Only a few small pockets (4%) survived, and these are mostly in state and national parks. We drove the scenic drive through the canyon which indeed reminded us of Yosemite on a smaller scale, with magnificent cliffs rising above a flowing river.
Mt. Rainier, located in central Washington state, has sections that resemble dense, primeval rain forests. We visited Paradise, the most popular point in the park. There is a visitor center, historic inn and multiple trailheads. After a picnic outside the inn gazing at the majestic, mostly snow covered Mt. Rainier, we hit the trails. We were delighted with forever-reaching vistas, and vast fields of colorful wildflowers. Although it was September, the winter snows had melted only a few short weeks before, and the alpine meadows were lush with flowers. Near the trailhead, a fellow tourist pointed out the world’s largest chipmunk. We quickly noted he was looking at a marmot!
Capitol Reef is near Torrey, Utah. This is another beautiful park set in a series of canyons, washes, and rock formations. Where two rivers converge, Mormon pioneers settled and planted orchards starting in the 1870s. Many of the orchards remain in this green oasis — quite a lovely sight. We took the scenic drive and walked down Grand Wash, where cliffs soar overhead. We hiked up to the canyon rim overlook, climbing up 1,600 feet for a splendid view of the orchards, canyons, and ever-changing colorful rocks. Be sure to buy one of the tasty mini pies sold in the park that commemorate the valley’s history.
North Cascade, in north central Washington, is one of our all-time favorites. We were greeted by several glacial lakes that are a startling turquoise blue. Our campsite was lovely and expansive, set in a lush forest. We hiked the River Loop Trail winding through huge red cedar trees that survived being cut in the early 1900s. We also hiked the Cascade Pass Trail, and were rewarded with scenic vistas, terrific wildflowers, and even a pika on the trail. We toured the tiny electric company town of Newhalem, where an electric power plant was built in the early 1900s. Tourists from Seattle would come on three-day excursions to marvel at this site, complete with tropical gardens, waterfalls, and a light and musical program in the evenings.
Lassen Volcanic is located in north-central California. In 1915, Lassen Peak spectacularly erupted and the moment was recorded for history with photographs taken by Franklin Loomis. As the eruption was pending, he and his wife waited at a safe distance for several days until the eventual event. The park is a mini Yellowstone, with bubbling mud pots and geothermal pools. We hiked the Bumpass Hell trail to one of these areas, also hiking around several very scenic lakes with peaks rising in the backgrounds.
