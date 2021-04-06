When most of us think of financial advisors we picture a single planner sitting in an office. But at Wells Fargo in downtown Colorado Springs, the Tiemens family aims to change that.
Managing Director of the Private Wealth Financial Advisor team Herman Tiemens and his sister Sandy run the company’s investment advisors as a team.
They and their 10 employees comprise Tiemens Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.
Herman Tiemens, a Broadmoor Bluffs resident, says their aunt, Ruth Forsythe, is the reason he became a financial advisor. “She continues to be a financial advisor. ... I was always very intrigued with her career. I always for years peppered her with questions about her industry,” he said.
He started in business as a systems analyst, saying it was really a job that required him to translate between those who write code and those who need new computer systems. “All the positions I’ve gravitated to over time are that translator role, whether it was systems or finance. I’m the guy in the middle” translating to each side, he said.
Upon moving to Colorado Springs, Tiemens realized his passion is to help the clients get connected, using a team-based approach and leveraging financial resources. “My career up to that point, being a middle translator … was really well suited to the role of financial advisor.”
Although Sandy Tiemens and her husband already lived in the area, in Village 7, Herman Tiemens knew no one else and had no clients to start. Many of his previous clients followed him to Wells Fargo.
Because Wells Fargo has an advisement component to the business as well as its banking component, “the sky’s the limit in what we can offer our clients,” Herman Tiemens said.
After working for 20 years in the Air Force, Sandy Tiemens retired as a senior master sergeant at just the right time. Herman says he “needed a right-hand man,” so to speak, and Sandy fit the bill perfectly. Her experience in the military involved “management and supervising and matching people to the jobs that fit them best … (and) there are some of those skills that translate into this job,” she said.
After taking a personality assessment, the siblings realized their work styles complement each other perfectly. Of their differing personalities, Herman says, “it’s the best combination when you have people with different strengths.”
Sandy added, “We see each other’s blind spots.” The two have an obvious chemistry, often finishing each other’s sentences as they speak.
Their team-oriented approach is meant to benefit their clients. Rather than clients being connected to only one wealth manager, the Tiemens group has 11 team members, and each knows and interacts with a variety of clients.
Rather than a culture of “I don’t want anyone else touching this client,” as was the case in previous jobs, Herman calls their approach “integrated planning.”
Herman is approaching a decade working with Wells Fargo. In February, he was named to the Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes … my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives,” he said.
Herman credits his team and the wonderful culture at Wells Fargo that encourages core values such as ethics, leadership and diversity to do what’s best for the customer.
Sandy said the company is “leading the change” toward a more diverse work environment.
She also teaches flute and is a member of the Fort Collins Symphony.
“We focus a lot on events that are related to education,” says Herman, noting their signature event is the Wells Summit.
This year, the event will be virtual because through the pandemic they are “still finding ways to connect with clients,” Sandy says.
The brother and sister work hard to develop a sense of harmony among their teammates. They also focus heavily on giving back to their clients and to the community. From a beautiful 2021 calendar they created with Ormao Dance Company to their support for Colorado College’s recital series, they find ways to give back.
In addition to sponsoring client appreciation events throughout the year, they give tens of thousands of dollars to local culture and art forward nonprofits. Many on the team serve as board members on these agencies. “It’s in the ethos of the team,” says Herman.