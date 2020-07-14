Last month, I made a charitable donation to Doctors Without Borders in memory of a longtime family friend. He was an internal medicine physician who devoted his life to caring for patients of all ages. During his retirement years, he provided free medical care to immigrants and volunteered with humanitarian organizations such as DWB.
To me, DWB evokes images of medical professionals traveling to so-called underdeveloped countries to provide emergency medical care and assistance. When I sent in my donation, I decided to do some research into the organization’s mission, history and present-day work around the world.
The founding concept of DWB occurred in 1968 when a group of young medical professionals decided to help victims of wars and major disasters. The group included two doctors, two nurses and two clinicians. They traveled to Nigeria, where the province of Biafra had seceded from Nigeria, resulting in extreme famine amongst the Biafran people. Seeing the devastating effects of the famine firsthand, they focused on providing medical care despite the volatile political situation. Thousands of people were suffering and they recognized that geographical and political boundaries meant little in the face of starvation and rampant disease.
In 1971, Doctors Without Borders (Medicins Sans Frontiers) was formally created based on the belief that all people have the right to medical care regardless of gender, race, religion, creed or political affiliation. Most importantly, the needs of these people outweigh national boundaries or borders. Since its founding, DWB has provided assistance in 70 countries worldwide. The organization provides medical care to people in large refugee camps, assists victims of trauma, mobilizes efforts to eliminate malaria and rebuilds clinics and hospitals. It has helped in natural disasters, during environmental crises and amidst tribal warfare and political upheaval. In addition, it provides medical specialists, organize aid efforts, and undertake research into global health problems like family planning, disease transmission and disease prevention. Worldwide, the organization contributes a vast array of assistance and expertise depending on the needs of the people.
Since January, as the pandemic spread around the world, DWB teams have been helping in many countries. In Puerto Rico, they distributed masks, face shields and hygiene kits to healthcare facilities and led training on infection prevention and control for essential workers. In São Paulo, Brazil, they screened homeless people and other vulnerable groups for coronavirus and conducted health promotion workshops. In South Sudan, they focused on training healthcare professionals in methods of infection prevention and control and installing handwashing stations in densely populated areas. In Mozambique, tents have been donated and the triage process for coronavirus patients in hospitals was streamlined. These are just a few examples of how they focus their efforts in many parts of the world including Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America.
I was surprised to learn that DWB also works in the United States. In New York, it has partnered with service organizations to improve infection prevention in areas with high homeless populations. Teams of volunteers donated more than 80 handwashing stations to soup kitchens and housing facilities and opened shower trailers in Manhattan since many public restrooms and facilities have closed due to COVID-19. In Michigan, it is working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Detroit Health Department to identify which nursing homes are in need of coronavirus infection prevention and control measures. In addition, DWB has given mental health workshops to address the high levels of stress and grief facing frontline nursing home staff.
In Arizona and New Mexico, DWB worked with healthcare professionals from the Navajo Nation and Pueblo communities as well as prison populations and nursing home residents. Although the initial emphasis was on preventing the spread of COVID-19, DWB is implementing education and public health programs in these communities. In Immokalee, Fla., DWB partnered with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, the Department of Health, and healthcare organizations and provided guidance about COVID-19 testing as well as remote medical consultations. In this geographical area, there are an estimated 15,000-20,000 migrant farmworkers with little access to any healthcare or testing services so that’s where the organization directed their resources.
DWB has helped millions of people of all ages around the world with the backing of prominent organizations, trained staff and capable volunteers. The organization understood, many decades ago, that on a fundamental humanitarian level, there are no borders. As the pandemic continues to spread, it is clear that we’re not an island; we are all part of a global community, just as Doctors Without Borders knew in 1971.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.