A wife, mother of three sons and a successful real estate agent of 17 years, Rebecca was diagnosed with breast cancer only two months after losing her older sister to breast cancer at the age of 38. Her mother had passed from ovarian cancer only five years earlier.
Based on her family history, Rebecca requested a mammogram and MRI. After her oncologist assessed her family history and saw rapid changes on her mammogram, a double mastectomy was recommended. Five years later, after six rounds of chemo and four surgeries, Rebecca affirms, “Every day I find ways to enjoy my day. It’s going to take a long while to get my life back to normal, but I’ll get there eventually. I’m still on the ride and that’s all that matters.”
Rebecca is a survivor, but she still struggles with lymphedema, which causes significant pain and poor quality of life.
The term ‘edema’ refers to the accumulation of an excessive amount of fluid in cells, tissues, or organs and is characterized by swelling. A variety of conditions can produce edema, including chronic venous insufficiency, infection and trauma.
Lymphedema is a progressive condition that occurs when the lymphatic transport system falls below the capacity needed to handle the fluids that normally leak from the blood vessels into the lymph system. Any disease process, such as cancer, that interferes with or disrupts the normal mechanical process by which the lymphatic system collects, filters and returns lymph fluid back into the circulatory system can result in excessive accumulation of lymph fluid in the area affected by the blockage.
Eventually, the arterial capillaries can no longer compensate for the defective lymph vessels and lymphedema becomes apparent. Lymphedema is most commonly seen in the extremities, in varying degrees of severity. Mild to moderate symptoms include feelings of heaviness and fatigue to severe pain and difficulting using and fitting clothing over the limb, often negatively affecting the quality of life.
Lymphedema may develop immediately after surgical procedures, such as a mastectomy or radiation therapy, and is usually mild to moderate and resolves within a couple of weeks, following treatment.
However, as in Rebecca’s case, lymphedema may develop very slowly over time and become apparent many months or years following the original procedure. Immediate treatment is imperative, regardless of severity, to prevent further complications such as cellulitis (skin infection) and lymphangitis (inflammation of lymph vessels), as well as to prevent the progressive decline in quality of life and activities of daily living.
Treatment focuses on reducing the swelling and controlling the pain. Lymphedema treatments include exercise, massage, compression garments, pnuematic compression and complete decongestive therapy (CDT). Complete decongestive physical therapy (CDP) addresses skin and nail care, manual lymphatic drainage, multi-layer compression bandaging, and exercise and water therapy.
According to a study by the American Physical Therapy Association, water therapy has been shown to be extremely beneficial to help manage the swelling, improve range of motion and minimize pain. Water therapy consists of activities including swimming, exercises and movements in the water guided by a therapist. All of these treatments aim to improve the quality of life issues that often confront people with lymphedema.
If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with lymphedema, it’s critical to learn about this condition so that you can make informed decisions about your treatment. The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region offers LIVESTRONG at the Y, a free cancer survivorship program. We also offer gentle water and group exercises classes that can help assist with lymphedema issues.
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact her with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.