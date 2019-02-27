Every woman deserves to take a break and focus solely on her well-being — and what better place to do so than in the beautiful landscapes that fill and surround our region. The Broadmoor Hotel is offering two upcoming opportunities for doing just that. The events are designed to get participants out of familiar routines; exploring possibilities available to break out of their comfort zones.
A women-only fly fishing retreat called “These Boots Are Made for Wading” is scheduled for this summer, to
The first session in June sold sold out quickly, necessitating adding a second session from May 31 through June 2.
Attendance at each session is limited to around 15 women, providing plenty of individual attention. The retreat takes place at The Broadmoor’s fishing retreat along the scenic Tarryall River. Here is an opportunity to connect with nature, while relishing the quiet and meditative qualities of being on the water.
Though men have traditionally been the ones to embrace fly fishing, women can quickly develop expertise in the sport, said Krista Heineke, public relations and communications manager at The Broadmoor.
Workshops are designed to put women at ease and include the basics of fly fishing, casting and fly tying. The goal is for participants to learn to experience fly fishing as a restorative hobby, one that helps them find peace of mind. The weekends are focused on meeting individual needs, whether the choice is a full day of fishing, or taking breaks to pursue other interests.
Also scheduled for this year is the eighth annual Weekend of Wellness from March 7 to 10. This celebration for women provides a focus on both inner and outer health through the theme “Infinite Possibilities.”
Participants will be led in “identifying the quality you have that makes you feel empowered to make tough life decisions; whether it is personal or professional ... and to do it with grace," said Heineke.
Activities for the weekend include a combination of educational sessions led by keynote speakers Kaley Warner Klemp and Jackie Insinger, both skilled practitioners who help women explore their thought processes to increase performance and achieve surprising results. Small-group discussions and guided exercises will lead to concrete ways to leverage new discoveries towards becoming more effective, fulfilled and empowered in life.
Attendees can also participate in a variety of fitness activities like yoga, Barre None and Cha Cha Step Fitness Classes; and hikes to Mount Cutler and St. Mary’s Falls. Wine tasting and mixology classes round out the scheduled events. The weekend can be tailored to individual tastes, whether as part of a girl’s weekend, a solitary sojourn or an opportunity to forge new bonds and friendships.
Any weekend away should include some pampering.
“We’ve created a formula that really works: it’s a beautiful blend of education in the morning and fitness in the afternoon … an investment in yourself with the best return you will ever get,” said Spa, Salon and Fitness Director Cassie Hernandez. Participants will receive swag bags, as well as a $30 spa credit that can be used towards spa treatments like massages and facials.
Learn more about both retreats at broadmoor.com.