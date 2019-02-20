UCHEALTH MEMORIAL BREAST SURGERY PROGRAM FIRST IN STATE TO OFFER NEW MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENT
UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s breast surgery program is the first in Colorado to offer women with certain types of breast lesions an alternative to surgery that involves freezing tumors to kill cells. This advanced, minimally invasive cryoablation procedure can be done in the physician’s office in less than an hour.
Cryoablation – also referred to as tumor freezing – uses extreme cold (cryo) to destroy diseased tissue (ablation). The procedure is done with a probe that is guided into the tumor under image-guiding ultrasound; liquid nitrogen is then sent to the tip of the probe and quickly forms an ice ball around the lesion. Patients are alert and awake during the treatment, which is done under local anesthesia.
UCHealth Memorial is initially offering the procedure to treat fibroadenomas – or benign lesions – before possibly using it to treat early stage breast cancer.
“I am excited that many patients will be able to benefit from this minimally-invasive procedure, and I believe this type of technology may be the future of breast cancer treatment for some patients,” said Dr. Laura Pomerenke, a breast surgeon with UCHealth Memorial Hospital who performed the first cyroablation procedure in the state Jan. 24.
Other advantages to the treatment include a faster recovery with less time away from work and other responsibilities.
A recent clinical study showed the treatment to be 100 percent successful in all invasive ductal breast cancer tumors less than 1.0 cm.
To date, more than 4,500 patients around the country have been treated with the Visica cryoablation procedure. Cryoablation has been used to treat skin lesions but applications have since expanded to treat cancers of the breast, liver, lung and kidney.
UCHealth offers two breast surgical clinics in Colorado Springs that provide a full array of breast surgery procedures. The Memorial Hospital North location and the Mary Lou Beshears Breast Care Center at Printers Park Medical Plaza can both be reached at 477-0211.