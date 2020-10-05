For most of television history, the shows and lead characters all looked the same.
The straight, white male has a few demons but is a nice and noble guy who’s going to save the day —usually in the workplace — hospitals, courtrooms, backlot sets at Universal disguised as the criminal streets of New York.
At the turn of the century, we entered the era of antiheroes. It was still TV starring straight, white males with demons, but this time, they embraced those demons. Not enough for audiences to turn on them (with the possible exception of Walter White in “Breaking Bad”), but with just enough of a balance between bad boy and sociopath that we accepted it. These are the Tony Sopranos, Don Drapers and Dexter Morgans of the world, whose shows dominated the 2000s and helped usher in the “Golden Age of Television.”
Lately, though, there has been a seismic shift in the types of stories being told — most noticeably on one major network. HBO has been embracing the weird, and is better for it.
It’s probably “Game of Thrones” that deserves the most credit for the change. The mega-hit, based on George R.R. Martin’s still-incomplete book series, premiered in 2011. At that time, HBO’s programming still felt like the higher-brow version of the types of shows airing on broadcast and cable networks.
Prior to "Thrones," HBO had dramas like “Boardwalk Empire, a gangster story about Atlantic City bootleggers, and comedies like “Entourage,” an inside look at the life of a movie star (a series that is aging like an avocado). Then “Thrones” came along like a Trojan horse presented as a gift to us all. An intricate, genuinely funny, political drama hidden underneath the wooden structure of medieval fantasy.
What “Thrones” pulled off feels like a miracle — to go deep into fantasy lore and world-building, yet still emerge as the monolithic show of the 2010s and one of the most important series ever made. “Westworld” assumed the mantle in 2016 and has been mostly a success doing so, though that plot-train started to fall off the tracks in Season 3.
The mainstream success of a hardcore fantasy story appears to be what emboldened HBO to diversify on every level — in both the stories they are embracing and who is telling them.
There’s always been an extra tolerance to strangeness in HBO programming. There was magical realism in “Six Feet Under” and “Flight of the Conchords,” and “True Blood” was totally bonkers. Abnormality was never a part of those shows’ DNA.
In the past 12 months, HBO has debuted four shows built upon a foundation of oddities. All have flashes have excellence, and some have major flaws — but all are worth checking out.
“Watchmen,” like “Thrones” and “Westworld,” is another HBO project tied to existing and beloved intellectual property. The 2019 miniseries, loosely a sequel to the 1986-87 comic, walked the tightrope of telling a modern and gritty comic-book story with the major weight of race in America in the foreground.
“Watchmen” feels extra prescient now with the chaotic summer of 2020 arriving just months after it ended. It did cartwheels on that tightrope, bending its genre and our minds every step of the way. There were bottle episodes of unknown characters, a giant squid being used as an atomic bomb stand-in, and a slippery criminal named “Lube Man” who shows up once and never returns.
These large and small chances shows are taking were never the norm. Spending five minutes on a scene that winks at the audience wasn’t allowed on screen in prestige dramas not named “Twin Peaks” — before.
After “Watchmen,” HBO came out with “The Outsider” (based on a Stephen King novel), “Lovecraft Country” and “The Third Day.” All follow the same path, have their own level of absurdity and trust their audiences. And not all of them work. “Lovecraft,” while commendable for its ambition, is too strange and grisly at times to maintain a suspension of disbelief.
But it’s not about every fantastical show being a success, it’s about them existing. It’s about getting new creators and casts with different worldviews to produce new content that may change audiences’ worldviews for better or worse.
If the New York Yankees of television networks, HBO, puts a continued effort into this, then every other network and streaming service will follow — and us watching at home will be the beneficiaries.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.