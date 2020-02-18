It’s not by chance that National Donor Day fell on Friday, Valentine’s Day.
To encourage American’s to register to be organ, eye and tissue donors, Donate Life’ America’s slogan is “Share the love and register today.”
“Have a heart,” to quote my favorite Bonnie Raitt song, is more to the point.
In 2003, when I was reporter for a daily in southeastern Pennsylvania, my editor assigned me to write a series about organ transplants.
For about a year I followed a young mother on the heart-transplant list on her quest for a new heart, from her illness to her long wait through her life-saving surgery and into her recovery.
It was an eye-opening experience.
I had no idea how long people wait for a new heart or other organ they need to live.
Or how easy it was to check a box on your driver’s license to pledge your and tissues to others should you meet your end.
Like Lori, the woman I was assigned to follow, I carried a pager with me at all times that would signal if and when a compatible heart became available. One of my paper’s photographers also got a pager from Gift of Life, the organization that set us up with Lori, hoping our story would help get the word out to others about the great need for donors.
We waited.
And we waited.
And Lori got sicker, unable to play with her two young children before becoming exhausted by her congenital heart disease.
Then, in the dark of one night, my pager went off. My photographer and I were soon on our way in the pre-dawn hours to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Lori’s gift of life had arrived.
It’s amazing the access we had. We documented Lori’s admission and prayed with her family while the transplant team prepared the heart that had come from another young woman, killed in a fatal car crash hours before.
That woman had made the pledge to donate her organs, and her heart was “harvested” soon after her death.
John, my photographer, and I suited up in scrubs, hats and gloves and were able to watch and photograph part of the four-hour surgery.
We were there when Lori woke up with someone else’s heart pumping blood through her veins. We returned to witness her recovery, her release from the hospital, her follow up visits and physical therapy, the anti-rejection regimen she’d have to be on for the rest of her life.
Gift of Life passed my contact information along to the family of the woman whose heart saved Lori’s life, and miraculously they offered to talk with me about losing their daughter and the healing they experienced knowing her heart had helped someone else to get her life back.
Lori recovered, her medicine regimen worked, she got stronger and felt better than she had in years.
My series concluded with her back at work after years on disability, able to play with her kids again.
She’s still doing well.
Ever since that time, when reporting on or reading about fatal crashes, it always makes me think of the deceased and his/her family as heroes when they’d made the choice to donate their organs.
At 16, I checked the box on my first driver’s license, the one that places the heart symbol on your ID. My parents had talked with me about the decision long before I took my driver’s test. They explained that if I should die, they’d want my organs, corneas and tissue to be donated as they could possibly be parceled out to more than 80 others. I couldn’t take them with me, they said.
That made sense.
But it really hit home for me while I was waiting with Lori, the impact one donor can have.
If you haven’t checked that box or had that conversation with your loved ones, think about it. Start the conversation.
Not because National Donor Day just passed, but because a day has passed and in that time 22 people died because the organ they need wasn’t donated in time. Donate Life America, a national nonprofit organization with a mission similar to that of the regional organization my paper partnered with in Pennsylvania, says 8,000 people die every year in the U.S. because organs aren’t donated in time.
Here are more sobering stats from Donate Life America:
• Today 113,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant that will save their life.
• The majority of people waiting for organs (82%) need a kidney.
• One person’s organs can save up to eight lives.
• Your corneas can restore sight to two people.
• Your tissues can help heal 75 people.
If you “have a heart” on your Colorado driver’s license already, it means you have registered for the state’s organ and tissue donor registry — you have opted to donate your organs at the time of your death.
More than 69% of Coloradans have signed up, according to Colorado.gov. When obtaining or renewing your license, you “can also support the cause by donating to the Emily Keyes – John W. Buckner Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund. These funds are used solely for public education surrounding organ and tissue donation,” states the site. It’s a $1 donation that helps get the word out.
If you don’t already “have a heart,” it takes just a minute to officially become an organ, eye and tissue donor. Visit donatelife.net/register.
