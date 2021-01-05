I recently shared this story with my congregation: As has become my routine, I was sitting in my car in front of King Soopers as the delivery person put my groceries in the back of my car. As the attendant closed the hatchback of my car, he said, “Happy New Year!” I replied, “Happy New Year!”
As I pulled out of the parking lot, I thought about our exchange of greetings. Certainly, this greeting was the polite society way of saying that our brief interaction was now concluded. But this year, those words take on a much deeper meaning. Here was a young, college-age worker, getting paid minimum wage, putting groceries in the back of my car so that neither he nor I would expose each other to the COVID-19 virus. Both of us wearing masks, our verbal exchange lasted just long enough to verify that he was delivering the groceries to the correct customer and then send me on my way. What a strange world is our new, albeit temporary, normal.
As I drove home, for a fleeting moment, I had the desire to turn the car around, return to the parking lot, and say to that delivery guy, “Seriously, I want you to have a Happy New Year. May it be filled with health and happiness and sweetness. I hope that you, your family, and everyone that you care about remain safe from this pandemic. You interact with a lot of people, so protect yourself. Thank you for your efforts that helps keep my family fed, even though you get paid minimally for that effort. Thank you for what you do. Stay healthy, and good luck!” Instead, I just drove home, unloaded the car, and went about the rest of my day. But my thoughts from that drive home have stuck with me.
Happy New Year! Are these words just an empty gesture, or are they a sincere wish for the person on the other end of our greeting? And why do we say this just on and around Jan. 1?
Yes, this is the official start of new universally accepted calendar year, but there are other New Years. The Jewish calendar has four of them: one in the Fall (Rosh Hashanah) that is the New Year for seasons and creation; one at the end of Summer that is the New Year for tithing for cattle (sort of an ancient tax day); one in the Winter that is the New Year for trees; and one in the Spring that is the New Year for the festival cycle. Then there are Chinese New Year, Hijri (Muslim New Year), Vikram Sawant (Hindu New Year), Nowruz (Persian New Year), and dozens of others celebrated by various religions, cultures and nationalities around the world. Of course, we all have a birthday that is our own personal New Year. Indeed, every day is a great day to wish someone another year of happiness.
So today, which is not Jan. 1, let me wish you blessings of health. May those who suffer from this deadly virus be given complete healing. May the families and friends of those who died from this virus find comfort and blessing in their memories. May our nation and our world heal as quickly as possible. May the vaccine be in your arm soon. Happy New Year!
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.