WEDNESDAY-TUESDAY
11TH ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT CEILING TILES
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Company, 7560 N. Academy Blvd., free; contact: Kim Costello, 265-6694, academyframe@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/yayety73.
Now in its 11th year after its start by Kim Costello, high school students from different schools create 4-foot-by-4-foot tiles — the only limitations being that it has to be the full size and that it hangs from the ceiling. This is a judged exhibit and offers the students an opportunity to be judged not just by their peers but also by the public. Come in anytime during normal business hours to vote on your favorite tile and also vote online at facebook.com/2012AFCHighSchoolCeilingTilesAtAfc. A student with the most votes both in-store and online will receive gift certificates for framing or art. Voting continues until Feb. 14.
WEDNESDAY
REAL ESTATE CAREER EVENT
3-4:30 p.m., Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty, 1283 Kelly Johnson Blvd., free; RSVP: tinyurl.com/y9f74ov7.
Meet Joyce Heffner-Williams, owner of Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty, and learn the history of Keller Williams Realty and what Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty can offer to you as a new agent. You’ll meet others who are also ready to start their real estate careers and join in the journey together.
WEDNESDAY
WORDPRESS SEO
6:30-8 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; RSVP and full agenda: tinyurl.com/y8dbqveq.
Sponsored by the Colorado Springs WordPress Meetup group. Join others for networking, WordPress news, open discussion, tips and more. The Colorado Springs WordPress Meetup is all about WordPress, from the beginning blogger through to the designer and even to the hardcore hacker. All skill levels are welcome, from absolute beginners to bloggers, designers and developers. WordPress is a powerful content publishing platform, marketing tool, social media hub, CMS and complete Website solution. Twenty-five percent of the internet runs on WordPress. The hype is real, so come and learn everything there is to know about WordPress!
SATURDAY
MEET THE MAKER IN RESIDENCE: LINDA RILEY
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; information: Amber Cox, 531-6333 ext. 6376, acox@ppld.org, ppld.org/library-21-c.
Have you always wanted to learn to knit, but never found the time or teacher? Here’s your opportunity! Visit with Maker in Resident Linda Riley to chat about her craft and see her work on a large knitting project on select Saturdays from Saturday through March 2! Riley learned to knit when she was a young girl, taught by her grandmother when growing up in the Chicago suburbs. She will be teaching knitting classes throughout the Pikes Peak Library District.