THURSDAY
2019 HELLER CENTER PAINT OUT
8:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m., UCCS Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y4gyf6d2.
This plein air event features artist Joanne Lavender, whose award-winning work has been included in gallery invitationals at The Fine Arts Center in Colorado Springs, The Abend Gallery in Denver, The Sangre de Cristo Art Center in Pueblo, The Brinton Museum in Wyoming, The Eisele Gallery in Ohio, and The Howard Millville Gallery in Washington. Her art has been selected for National Shows of The Oil Painters of America and The American Impressionist Society. Originally from Virginia, Lavender studied and worked in graphic design in the San Francisco Bay Area before ‘coming home’ to Colorado. Lavender is known for her strong abstract shapes, leading the viewer into a unique view of the Western landscape. Guests should bring their own lunch, but a continental breakfast and late afternoon snacks will be provided.
SATURDAY
14TH ANNUAL BARK AT BRIARGATE
10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, free; tinyurl.com/yy3symke.
This public outdoor pet expo features trainers, groomers, veterinary practices and other pet businesses that will make your furry friend’s tail wag. Come down for a CSPD K-9 interview; hear from CO Canines for Independence and Sit Means Sit; and register your pet in the face-off photo contest and the costume contest. Winning photos in the photo contest will be displayed in sponsor booths at the event, and prizes include dog grooming gift certificates, gift baskets filled with treats, free dog training and more.
MONDAY
MEDICARE 101
5:30-7:30 p.m., Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive; Registration required: tinyurl.com/yyn3vnnh.
Are you thinking about retiring in the next few years? Are you unsure about how health insurance and Medicare will affect you once you turn 65? Are you helping your parents navigate their Medicare coverage? Learn about Medicare and your health insurance options, be a better informed consumer and be secure in your health insurance choices. Presented by PPACG Area Agency on Aging staff, this two-hour presentation covers the basics of Medicare A, B, D and all other insurance options, such as Medicare Supplements/Medigaps, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. Come get unbiased information from the AAA Senior Insurance Team to help you successfully navigate your transition to Medicare and retirement.
TUESDAY
MAKER IN RESIDENCE: ZINES AND THE HISTORY OF INDEPENDENT PUBLISHING
6:30-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Information: Amber Cox, 531-6333, ext. 7012, acox@ppld.org. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y5nq2nqg.
Have you ever heard of zines? Zines are a type of self-published, hand-assembled booklets often used for self-expression and idea sharing. This course will introduce, discuss and briefly outline the history of American independent publishing, followed by a hands-on demonstration in which attendees will create their own zines. Please help ensure that other patrons have the opportunity to participate in this program by only registering for one session.