Guest column: This Thanksgiving, reflecting upon the fruits of our labor
Thursday is Thanksgiving: the pinnacle of the fall harvest season, and many are preparing now to gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy a meal and reflect on their blessings.
Here along the Front Range, we have the benefit of enjoying delicious, near locally-harvested foods from around the state, throughout the summer and fall months particularly. Palisade peaches — one of the most anticipated annual fruits here; chili peppers reaped from Di Tomaso Farms in September; Olathe sweet corn; and an abundance of apples and pumpkins throughout the last few months have been keeping both our tables and our bellies full.
I’ve been thinking about the work these dedicated farmers put in to their crops. The long hours, the demanding labor, and the love and care put in to sowing delectable, sought-after fruits and vegetables — what joy these agrarians must take in seeing and tasting the final product. They are literally holding in their hands the fruits of their labor, and not only that — others across the country have also been enjoying them. And don’t we all have the opportunity, at some point, to see the fruits of our labor?
Here at The Woodmen Edition, your editorial, design, reporting and advertising staff work hard every week to put together a newspaper dedicated to reflecting relevant and timely news in the northern Colorado Springs area. There’s much that goes on behind the scenes — planning, assignments, interviewing and photography, putting it together in one neat package and sending it off to print. But every week, I when I feel that hard copy between my fingers, all that effort and dedication becomes tangible. And when we receive phone calls, emails, social media comments and letters from you, our readers, it puts it into perspective. This is content you care about, something you have stake in. Community news makes a difference, and it is important, valuable and necessary. You remind us of that every day simply by continuing to read and letting us know what you think.
So among the hustle and bustle of the next few days, think about the hard work you’ve done. What rewards have you seen as a result?
Whatever “it” is that you’ve accomplished, I’d love to hear from you! Email me at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com and let me know about the rewards you’re sowing, and what you’re looking forward to achieving next.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.