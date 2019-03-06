Guest Column: Learning to love our bodies
I can’t believe it: we have arrived in March, one-fourth of the way through 2019 already. If you’re like me, you might have made some New Year’s resolutions, or intentions, or changes, or goals — whatever you decided to call them this time around. Perhaps you created a short list of things you wanted to do more of or less of over the next calendar year, on the endless uphill climb towards a better, higher, more perfect version of yourself.
Physical fitness and diet resolutions are often at the top of the list of things we vow to improve in the coming year. We decide we will eat better and work out more. We promise to swear off carbs and run three days a week. This will be the year that we drop 20 pounds and finally fit back into those skinny jeans that have been mocking us from the back of the closet.
We are spurred on towards our physical goals by every health club, gym and weight loss center within a 50-mile radius, all offering tantalizing specials and promotions. We are bombarded each time we turn on the TV or radio by advertisements encouraging us to make this year the year we finally get the body we want. Finally!
I will be the first to admit there is much to be said for eating a (mostly) healthy diet; that my body feels like it functions best at a healthy weight (with 10-15 pounds of wiggle room for holidays/vacations/birthday parties); and that regular (or semi-regular) exercise does wonders for my mental health. There are many benefits that come along with physical health.
But I am worried many of us have come to believe a lie about our bodies: that we are only lovable if we manage to obtain a particular body size or shape, usually a shape put forth by the media. We can’t escape the images of supermodels without an ounce of fat, with cellulite-free thighs and perfectly flat stomachs. By comparison we feel loose and dimply and flabby, ashamed to be seen in broad daylight.
Feeling less-than-great about ourselves, we sign up for the new gym or the new diet, chasing down a number on the scale or a fresh fitness goal. We stare at our reflection in the mirror in disgust, criticizing everything we see: our hips should be narrower, our stomachs flatter, our biceps more defined. We work out harder and harder, attempting to beat our bodies into submission, to excise every last ounce of fat and flab. It is as if we are at war with ourselves, in a battle against our own bodies. We use disparaging language, making it clear to everyone how dissatisfied we are with this or that about our bodies.
It seems we have created a culture in which we aren’t allowed to feel good about ourselves, one where we must always be reaching and striving, where we tell ourselves that we will love our bodies only if they morph into the ideal placed in front of us by society. Only that isn’t remotely true, because that ideal will forever keep changing, the bar will keep getting higher and higher.
Here is the truth: we are all lovable now, in whatever shape we are or are not in. We do not need to look like models or athletes to have value. I’m not suggesting we give up our fitness or diet goals; but what if we learned to meet ourselves with a smile at every step of the process rather than a scowl? Perhaps we could try to see our bodies as our allies, to be astounded by all the ways in which they support us, give us life and keep us moving every single day? I think it is time we begin to rewrite the storyline of self-hatred and discontent, replacing it with one of awe and respect for our incredible bodies.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics.